Lagos Reads Riot Act to Residents on Environmental Infractions 

The Lagos State Government has reiterated zero tolerance to all forms of environmental infractions in the state.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, said this at a news conference on Tuesday in Lagos.

Wahab said the state government would not hesitate to clamp down on residents who defy and disobey environmental laws.

He said the news conference was to inform the public on the measures the ministry had put in place, especially on the renewed commitment to enforce law and order in the state.

“As we prepare for the Sallah festivities which will come up in a few days time, a lot of waste will be generated through the slaughtering of rams and other types of livestock.

“We urge all residents to maintain a clean and hygienic environment, especially around homes, markets and worship centres.

“All generated wastes should be sorted, bagged and handed over to the approved Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators across all the wards in the state,” he said.

Wahab said every household and business must patronise their assigned PSP operator for proper waste collection.

“Do not patronise illegal waste collectors or cart pushers. That is what the provisions of the law state.

“Timely payment of your waste bill supports the system and ensures consistent service.

“Those who generate waste must take responsibility for its proper disposal. Every resident must realise that all residents or tenement must pay their waste bills to keep the PSP operators in business,” he said.

The commissioner warned residents not to dump refuse or solid waste in drains, medians or setbacks.

“Illegal dumping in drains and public spaces causes flash flooding, endangers public health, and defaces our city. It is strictly prohibited and under active surveillance.

“Desist from dumping building materials on the drains or on the roads during construction process. All such contravening structures will be sealed off, and the owners will be prosecuted.

“There is a total ban on open defecation or open urination.

“Apart from the health implications for the citizenry, open defecation also falls short of human decency. Free public and private toilet facilities are available across the state for people to make use of anytime they are pressed,” he said.

Wahab added that the ban on all forms of street trading was still in place.

“No form of trading will be allowed on the road, medians, open spaces and walkways meant for pedestrians. Anyone caught will be prosecuted.

“All residents must be warned that our surveillance and enforcement operatives are very active.

“Operatives from the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Kick Against Indiscipline, and the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) surveillance teams are fully operational across the state.

“Offenders are being apprehended daily, and there is a new commitment to prosecute and name and shame all those convicted,” he said.

Wahab reiterated that anyone caught dumping refuse illegally or littering the environment with refuse would face up to N250,000 in fines or up to three months imprisonment.

“Under the Lagos Sanitation Environmental Law Provisions, serial offenders will face stiffer punishments. Don’t risk it. Be warned.

“If your PSP operator fails to collect your waste, report immediately to LAWMA through the following LAWMA’s helpline channels: 080000 Lawma (08000052962), 07080601020,” he said.

On the World Environment Day, Wahab said the ministry would not stop until it eliminates the scourge of plastic waste in the state.

“The World Environment Day will be celebrated on June 5, with the theme: ‘Ending Plastic Pollution’.

“We as a state are committed to ending the scourge of plastic waste.

“There is no going back to the July 1 deadline for the commencement of enforcement of ban on single use plastics after an 18-month moratorium to producers, distributors, and users.

“We are also stepping up our advocacy for the citizenry to be well aware of the ban, which is a followup to that of styrofoam good packs,” Wahab said. (NAN)