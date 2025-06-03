  • Tuesday, 3rd June, 2025

KENNA Convenes Infrastructure Colloquium in Enugu to Address Financing Gaps

Business | 1 hour ago

Nigerian commercial law firm, KENNA, is set to contribute to bridging the financing gaps in national infrastructure development at a colloquium scheduled for June 5, 2025, in Enugu, with the theme: “Support Mechanisms for Infrastructure Development and Financing.”

The colloquium will convene business leaders and key stakeholders in the public and private sectors to explore practical approaches to unlocking capital, managing project risks, and leveraging innovative support mechanisms to accelerate infrastructure development in Nigeria and across the region.

Commenting on the significance of the colloquium, the Managing Partner of KENNA, Ituah Imhanze, stated: “This colloquium comes at a critical time when infrastructure gaps continue to widen across the country. We believe that with the right support mechanisms and financing models, Nigeria can unlock the full potential of its infrastructure sector. Infrastructure development goes beyond just roads and bridges; it is about creating jobs, opening up communities, and building real, lasting impact. That is the calibre of conversation to expect at the colloquium.”

Nigeria faces a significant infrastructure gap, with experts, including the Infrastructure Bank Plc, estimating that the country will require over $3 trillion over the next 30 years to close it.

Partner at KENNA and Head of the firm’s Infrastructure and Development Practice, Okechukwu Ekweanya, stated: “It is clear that a deep understanding of the requisite legal, financial, and policy frameworks that sit at the heart of infrastructure development is required in order to be able to effectively support stakeholders to drive infrastructural development in Nigeria.”

