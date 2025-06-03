Katsina Sets New Operational Guidelines for Private School Owners

•Warns against compromise by operators

Francis Sardauna in Katsina





The Katsina State Government has unveiled new operational guidelines for the establishment and operation of private and community schools in the state in accordance with the global best practices.

The policy document was unveiled at a meeting between government officials, proprietors of private and community schools and other critical stakeholders in the education sector held in Katsina, Monday.

Unveiling the document, the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, HajiyaZainabMusawa, said it was designed to strengthen the operations of private and community schools to meet the educational needs of every child in the state.

She said the operational guidelines address critical areas of teachers’ qualifications, curriculum delivery, compliance with national and state education policies as well as infrastructure to ensure global best practices and local realities.

Noting the state government would not compromise educational standards, the commissioner said the new operational guidelines will further enhance transparency, efficient service delivery and inclusive framework for school operations.

Musa-Musawa said: “They (guidelines) are designed not to burden you but to empower you to deliver quality education that prepares our children for a competitive world. These guidelines are not static. We are committed to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

“Hence, this guideline is a draft and will be shared with you to foster collaboration and evidence-based improvements. Your feedback is vital to refining these policies. I urge all private and community schools to fully embrace these guidelines.

“Register for approval processes, invest in teacher training, and prioritize student welfare. The Ministry is here to support you with resources, training, and partnerships. For instance, we are exploring AI driven platforms and community literacy programs to enhance learning outcomes.”

The commissioner said her ministry has revised compliance and approval processes to ensure that only institutions with minimum standards operate, protecting students and parents from substandard education.

She reiterated that the approval process is transparent and free from undue influence, thereby demonstrating a long-term development plan that involves local stakeholders, ensuring schools serve as hubs for community welfare.

Speaking on behalf of the proprietors of private schools in the state, MuntarJibia, said the policy document will streamline educational activities of the state and give them better opportunities to deliver quality education to the learners.

He stated that the guidelines for the establishment and operation of private and community schools will also help in reshaping the educational sector and improve learning and teaching in the state.

He, however, said the private schools’ sector is the largest employer of labour after the government in the state, adding that the sector has employed over 30,000 teachers in over 5,500 schools across the state.

He explained the proprietors of private schools have significantly reduced the number of out-of-school children in the state, adding that education is not a money-making venture but “shaping the future of generations yet to come”