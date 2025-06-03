JUSUN Suspends Strike to Enable CJN, Others Intervene

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on Tuesday suspended its strike which started on Monday.

JUSUN announced the suspension in a communique issued after its meetings with the representatives of the Chief Judge of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

The communique signed by all shareholders present, said this was after long deliberations on issues that led to the declaration of the industrial action by the union.

According to the communique, the following agreement was reached; that the JUSUN oblige the intervention of CJN, Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, NLC and other Stakeholders one month for negotiations.

”Engage the Federal Government to release funds to the Judiciary within one month, and that upon the release of the funds, the demands by the JUSUN be implemented immediately.”

The JUSUN’s demands include the implementation of the N70,000 new minimum wage and its arrears, 25/35 per cent salary increase and five months wage award and their arrears.

The communique added that consequently upon the commitment of the CJN, JUSUN and organs after due consideration agreed to suspend the ongoing industrial action.

The union therefore directed its members to resume work on Wednesday. (NAN)