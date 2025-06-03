How the Nigerian Air Force is Boosting Morale, Operational Efficiency through Premium

on Welfare

The spotlight recently shone on the Nigerian Air Force’a drive on personnel welfare with the significant milestone at the Logistics Command in Lagos, where 160 transit remodelled ensuite flats for airmen and airwomen were officially inaugurated over the weekend. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that this development is part of a broader welfare agenda championed by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, who has placed a clear premium on welfare as a strategic tool for boosting morale and enhancing operational effectiveness

In today’s complex and ever-evolving security landscape, few things are more vital to a fighting force than the well-being of its personnel. For the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), this truth has been powerfully underscored by the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, who has made welfare including accommodation, a centrepiece of his leadership agenda.

Recognising that decent housing is not merely a benefit but a fundamental enabler of morale and operational efficiency, the CAS has embarked on an ambitious drive to address the housing needs of NAF personnel across the country.

Housing as a Pillar of Combat Readiness

It’s pertinent to state that Air Marshal Abubakar’s approach goes far beyond bricks and mortar as his strategy is grounded in the belief that when personnel are secure and comfortable at home, they are better focused, more cohesive, and far more effective in executing their critical defence responsibilities.

In recent months, the NAF has rolled out a wide array of initiatives aimed at transforming the accommodation landscape for its personnel. The most notable of these came in Lagos, where the CAS commissioned 160 newly remodelled ensuite flats at the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja.

Speaking at the inauguration, Air Marshal Abubakar left no doubt about his priorities. “I wish to acknowledge that insufficient accommodation has posed a tremendous challenge to the Nigerian Air Force for decades. Let me assure you all that this matter remains a top priority under my leadership,” he said.

Indeed, the Lagos project is just one among over 470 infrastructure initiatives launched under the CAS’s leadership, spanning residential, operational, medical, and recreational domains. Of these, approximately 63 per cent have already been completed. In financial terms, these developments represent an investment exceeding ₦61 billion—an indication of the seriousness with which the Air Force is pursuing its welfare agenda.

From officers’ quarters in Makurdi and Lagos to airmen’s blocks in Kaduna and staff housing for deployed troops in Maiduguri and Bauchi, no location or category of personnel has been left behind. Even in Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) in conflict-affected areas like Borno, Zamfara, and Kaduna, new quarters are being constructed to ensure those on the frontlines enjoy the dignity and comfort they deserve.

Empathy in Action

This people-first strategy has been widely lauded by senior officers, not just for its scope but for its intent. At the Lagos commissioning, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal Adeniran Kolade Ademuwagun, emphasised the compassionate leadership underpinning these developments.

He said: “ We welcome the CAS to the commissioning ceremony of another milestone project for the Nigerian Air Force personnel in Lagos. The project being the remodelling of Airmen’s Transit Accommodation Instrument, Sam Ethan Air Force Base, Ikeja, an area that comprises 160 flats and suites.”

“You understand the sorrows of not having accommodation,” he said, directly addressing the CAS. “It shows that in the career of the Chief of Air Staff, empathy has been one of his corner guiding stones. And you can see that throughout his tenure, across formations, units in the country, this has been one of the significant pillars of his administration—provisioning of accommodation, ensuring that men and their families are well cared for.”

He reiterated that this giant stride at addressing the acute shortage of residential quarters for personnel is highly laudable, and as it is essential to the welfare and morale of airmen and airwomen.

The sentiment was echoed in the vote of thanks delivered by Air Vice Marshal Zayyan Abdullah, Chief of Staff, Logistics Command, who expressed gratitude for the CAS’s “strategic vision and unwavering commitment to addressing the challenge of inadequate accommodation—not only in Lagos but across all Nigerian Air Force formations.”

Beyond Housing: A Comprehensive Welfare Agenda

While accommodation may be a focal point, it is far from the only area seeing transformation under Air Marshal Abubakar, who has unveiled a broader set of welfare initiatives aimed at improving the daily lives of NAF personnel. These include a 100 per cent increase in the Ration Cash Allowance (RCA) in the 2025 budget, the introduction of a new Group Personal Accident Insurance Policy, and the distribution of new uniforms and accoutrements across the service.

“We are equally conscious of the prevailing economic challenges and their impacts on our personnel’s welfare,” the CAS noted. “I want to assure you that we are actively engaging with the Defence Headquarters to review the Armed Forces Manual of Financial Administration with the goal of enhancing our welfare packages.”

One particularly impactful policy has been the Group Personal Accident Insurance, which provides compensation for bodily injury, temporary or permanent disability, and even death. “A total of 23 beneficiaries have so far received substantial payouts under this scheme,” Air Marshal Abubakar revealed, underlining the practical benefits already being delivered.

Healthcare and essential services have also received a boost. The Sam Ethnan Base now benefits from an upgraded electricity subsidy, while the 661 NAF Hospital in Ikeja has acquired new medical equipment to improve healthcare delivery for personnel and their families.

According to the CAS, “We have initiated over 470 infrastructural projects across Nigerian Air Force units nationwide. The last time I was talking to you, I think it was 340—we have since increased that number to 470.

“These projects span residential, operational, sporting, and medical facilities, as well as places of worship. Similarly, we have also invested in essential services including roads, water supply systems, and electricity infrastructure. Of the 470 projects initiated, 295—representing about 63 percent—have been completed, while 175, about 37 percent, are currently ongoing.

“These efforts underscore our unwavering commitment to building a force that is not only operationally capable but also well catered for in all spheres of service life. It is therefore with immense satisfaction that I commission this remodelled Airmen’s Accommodation comprising 160 ensuite flats.

“This remodelled facility will no doubt contribute significantly to improved coordination, esprit de corps, and operational effectiveness within Sam Ethnan Air Force Base. In furtherance of this objective, I have approved an upward review of the monthly electricity subsidy for Sam Ethnan Air Force Base.”

Operational Gains Rooted in Welfare

These welfare gains are not simply ends in themselves. They are tied directly to the operational capabilities of the Air Force, a point repeatedly made by the CAS.

“Your service and sacrifice remain the cornerstone upon which we build a stronger and more capable Air Force,” he told the gathered personnel. “These initiatives reflect a clear commitment to putting people first—boosting morale, strengthening unit cohesion, and building a professional, combat-ready force.”

It is a philosophy that resonates in the air as well as on the ground. In the past year alone, the NAF has flown over 14,000 hours in combat and support missions, executing nearly 10,000 sorties. These included precision night strikes and daytime reconnaissance that have disrupted enemy logistics and neutralised high-value targets. Behind these successes, the CAS emphasises, is a force empowered by a robust and humane welfare policy.

A Charge for Responsibility

While commending the AOC Logistics Command, Chief of Staff and Base Commander, Air Commodore US Umar, for their dedication and oversight in ensuring the timely and quality delivery of this facility, CAS also issued a charge of responsibility.

“I urge you to uphold the highest standards of discipline and professionalism,” he said. “Use this accommodation with care and a deep sense of responsibility. Let it reflect a strong culture of maintenance and pride in your living environment, ensuring it remains a source of comfort and dignity for current and future occupants.”

The CAS also expressed gratitude to the Lagos State government and host community for their ongoing support and hospitality. “The Nigerian Air Force views Lagos State as a critical partner in our shared pursuit of peace and development,” he noted, pledging continued collaboration with local authorities and other security agencies.

In a time where strategic air power is vital to national security, the Nigerian Air Force is proving that its greatest strength lies not just in its aircraft or arsenal, but in the well-being of its people. Through decisive action, empathy-driven leadership, and a focus on sustainable infrastructure, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar is setting a new standard for military welfare.

As the newly remodelled flats in Lagos stand ready to welcome their occupants, they undoubtedly symbolise the commitment of a leader that cares. With this welfare boost, the Guardians of the Sky are better equipped to defend the skies and the nation with zeal and pride.