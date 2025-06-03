GTI, Youth Group Commiserate  with Kano Over Loss of Athletes, Officials

GTI Asset Management and Trust Limited, strategic partners to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), has extended its heartfelt condolences to the Kano State Government and the Kano State Sports Commission following the tragic loss of more than twenty athletes and officials who were returning from the recently concluded National Sports Festival, Gateway Games 2024.

In a press statement issued on Monday in Lagos, GTI’s Head of Media and Publicity, Andrew Ekejiuba, expressed deep sorrow over the devastating incident.

“We received with great shock and disbelief the news of the tragic motor accident that claimed the lives of more than twenty athletes and officials who had actively participated in the just-concluded National Sports Festival in Abeokuta,” Ekejiuba said.

“This is a monumental loss—not only to the people of Kano State but to the entire nation. A promising generation of athletes has been lost in such a heartbreaking manner, leaving their families and communities in profound grief.

“This tragedy comes at a time when GTI is fully committed to repositioning and restructuring Nigeria’s sports ecosystem. We extend our deepest sympathies to the bereaved families. We pray for the eternal rest of the departed souls and a swift recovery for those injured and currently receiving treatment,” he added.

GTI also used the opportunity to urge sports administrators across the country to prioritize the safety and welfare of athletes and officials, particularly during travel to and from competitions. The incident serves as a solemn reminder of the need for stringent safety measures and risk mitigation strategies in Nigerian sports.

Similarly, the Nigeria Youths Awareness Group Makinde 2027 (NYAG) has sympathised with the Kano State Government over the loss of athletes and officials at the weekend.

The National Secretary of the group, Alhaji Lawal Abdullahi, in a statement said, “We sympathize with the Kano State Government and the people of the state over the fatal accident that claimed 21 lives of Kano contingents who were returning from the just-concluded National Sports Festival (NSF) in Ogun State.”

The youth group also extended its sympathy to the Niger State Government and the people of Mokwa Local Government Area over the devastating flood incident that claimed over 150 lives.

According to him, “Our condolences and sympathy go to Kano and Niger states, as well as to all Nigerians, over this irreparable loss that has happened in the past week” NYAG stated.