DOA to Host 4th Annual TMT Business Series

Leading commercial law firm Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe (DOA) has announced the fourth edition of its flagship Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) Business Series, scheduled to take place on Thursday, 5 June 2025, in Lagos State, Nigeria.

This year’s event, according to the company in a statement, said themed “Beyond the Startup Frenzy: Building the Infrastructure for a Digital Nigeria,” marks a strategic shift in the national tech conversation from early-stage enthusiasm and venture capital buzz to the critical building blocks of sustainable digital transformation.

As Nigeria aims to consolidate digital progress and sharpen its global competitiveness, the Business Series will offer a timely platform for deep dialogue, high-level policy engagement and ecosystem collaboration.

Managing Partner at DOA, Adeleke Alex-Adedipe, said: “The Nigerian technology ecosystem is entering a new era. Innovation is no longer the sole focus, what matters now is scale, sustainability and system-level thinking. This year’s TMT Series is designed to drive practical, cross-sector conversations on how Nigeria can build a truly inclusive and resilient digital economy.”

The statement noted that the 2025 edition will open with a keynote address by the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, who will also feature in a fireside chat reflecting on the structural and policy enablers of long-term growth. The programme will include two expert-led panel sessions, one focused on tech profitability and monetisation and the other on balancing innovation with regulation.

“A highlight of this year’s event is the debut of “The Next Big Bet – Solve. Scale. Sustain.”, a live pitch competition spotlighting early-stage, impact-driven startups across sectors such as artificial intelligence, fintech, connectivity and digital media. Participants will also benefit from on-site regulatory advisory clinics, offering pro bono guidance on data protection, intellectual property, licensing and compliance.”

Some confirmed speakers for the 2025 edition include: Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Lagos State, Hon. Olatunbosun Alake; Managing Partner, Octerra Capital, Ashim Egunjobi; Media Executive & Investor, Abiola Alabi; General Partner, Ventures Platform, Dotun Olowoporoku;

CEO, DeltaRidge (Matta), Mudiaga Mowoe; Head of Anticompetitive Practices, FCCPC, Florence Abebe; Head of Global Partnerships, Quidax, Ezichim Onweagba.

Since its inception, the TMT Business Series has evolved into a premier platform for high-level engagement at the intersection of policy, innovation and enterprise. The 2025 edition is set to reinforce DOA’s commitment to convening cross-sector thought leadership and supporting the growth of Nigeria’s digital economy