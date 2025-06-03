Chemstar Earmarks N20m Annually for Staff Welfare, Productivity 

The Group Managing Director (GMD) of Chemstar Paints Industries Nigeria Limited (Paints & Chemicals), Mr Adedayo Paseda, has stated that the management spends over N20 million on staff welfare every year.

He disclosed this while declaring open the company’s Health & Safety Week 2025.

He said a lot of financial resources are invested in the staff’s health and safety needs, and in providing safety kits such as boots, helmets, and nose masks, among others,

“The management spends over N20 million yearly on the staff HMO Health Insurance, aside from other health and hospital issues of members of staff that need to be attended to urgently without waiting for HMO.

“We are concerned about promoting our staff’s health and mental health. Through the yearly health and safety exercise every staff member knows his or her health status, which will guide us in how we live and conduct our health affairs,” Paseda stated.

Chemstar Paints Industries Nigeria Limited is the manufacturer of Finecoat and Shield Paints, the premium brand, and other allied paints products.

The three-day event took place at the Casso, Agbado, Lagos Head Office and Factory of the paints firm.

With the theme: “Health Is Wealth,” Paseda said the Week, a yearly event, reaffirmed the need to prioritize the health and safety of the workers through knowledge of their health status and how to live a healthy lifestyle.

He, however, described the Week as “very rewarding and result-oriented,” saying a large number of the staff underwent the medical check-ups that enabled them to know the state of their health, while those who needed to make some adjustments to their diet, lifestyle, and those that need to go on medication were rightly advised by the medical personnel.

The GMD, however, noted that the fire lecture and drills are an important component of the Health and Safety Week, to avail the staff the opportunity to acquire new knowledge and skills of firefighting, as well as to avoid anything that could lead to fire outbreak or accident.

He said: “As a company, we are concerned about the welfare, well-being, and safety of our staff, particularly the state of their health, just as we have the theme for this year – Health Is Wealth.

“Health is not only wealth, but peace of mind, strength, and joy. And, we must do our best, as a management, to keep our health, and that is the lesson of the safety week. It is not all about what we are providing, but also to lay a culture and consciousness of good health in the minds of our staff that health is paramount.”