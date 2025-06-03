As Bayelsa Community Protest Alleged Neglect By Oil Firms

Scores of inhabitants of Egbemo Angalabiri community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have demonstrated over alleged marginalisation and neglect by two oil multinationals.

Thousands of residents from the oil-rich EgbemoAngalabiri community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on Thursday staged a peaceful protest accusing Renaissance Africa Energy Company and Oando Plc of marginalisation and neglect.

The demonstrators, made up of youths, elders, and women from the 14-village community, marched to the premises of the two oil firms to voice their grievances, alleging the companies have failed to provide employment opportunities and basic infrastructure despite operating over 100 oil wells and three flow stations in the area.

Carrying placards and chanting solidarity songs, the protesters called on both the Federal and Bayelsa State Governments to intervene and compel the firms to comply with Nigeria’s Local Content Act by hiring qualified professionals and awarding contracts to indigenes of the host community.

Chairman of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Tarakiri Clan, Engr. Lokiri Lawrence, who led the protest, told newsmen that the community has endured years of neglect and economic exclusion by the oil firms.

“In the past, they claimed our youths were not qualified, but now we have graduates in engineering, marine, geology, law and other relevant fields. Yet, they have refused to employ them,” Lawrence said.

According to him, EgbemoAngalabiri youths also own equipment and marine rentals suitable for oil exploration activities, but the companies have continued to contract such services to outsiders.

“The youths are jobless, our women are hungry, there’s no pipeborne water, no hospital, and no electricity. Yet, we host major oil operations. We are calling for immediate redress,” he stressed.

Rights activist and spokesperson for the protesting youths, Benneth Joseph Ebikon, accused the companies of violating the Nigerian Constitution, the Local Content Act, and provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) by ignoring the welfare of their host communities.

“Since Renaissance Africa Energy and Oando Plc took over operations from SPDC and Agip, they have failed to engage the community. The Local Content Act mandates that unskilled jobs and at least 50% of semi-skilled roles in oil operations should go to locals, while 10% of skilled jobs must be allocated to community members. This is not being observed,” Ebikon said.

Other community leaders including Messrs Noro Raphael and Benjamin Bide, stressed that the protest was peaceful and aimed at initiating dialogue with the oil firms. They urged President Bola Tinubu and the relevant authorities to step in and ensure justice is done.

“We are not demanding charity. We want to work. Our professionals should be employed, and others should be given opportunities to learn and earn. We seek peace, not conflict. That is why we chose a peaceful protest,” they said.

Concerted efforts to obtain official responses from Renaissance Africa Energy Company and Oando Plc were unsuccessful aa at press time.