Aiyedatiwa Flags Off  Igbokoda-Okitipupa Road Dualisation

Fidelis David in Akure

As part of activities marking his 100 days in office, Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, yesterday flagged off the 27.5km dualisation of the Igbokoda–Okitipupa road.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held at Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area, the governor said the road is a transformative infrastructure project designed to boost connectivity and drive economic development across the Southern Senatorial District.

He reaffirmed his commitment to creating an enabling environment for growth, assuring the people, development partners and investors of the state’s readiness to fulfill all requirements needed to position Ondo State as a premier destination for investment, tourism, and improved quality of life.

Governor Aiyedatiwa said the dualisation of the Igbokoda–Okitipupa Township Road is a clear testament to his administration’s commitment to accelerated development and the fulfillment of promises made during the electioneering campaign.

The governor explained that the dual carriageway, which connects other parts of the state to the coastal region, is crucial to the development of the proposed deep seaport and the economic growth of the area.

He said: “Specifically, this project resonates deeply with the President’s profound vision for the accelerated growth of the Marine and Blue Economy across our great country. Ondo State, with its extensive coastline and rich aquatic resources, is perfectly positioned to become a major hub in this burgeoning sector. This dualisation is, therefore, not just about improving transportation; it is also about unlocking the immense potential that lies within our maritime corridor.”

“You will recall that in the twilight of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, approval for the Ondo Deep Seaport was granted to our dear State. This monumental feat was in recognition of our State’s strategic importance in the national quest for accelerated development at the highest levels.”

“This Igbokoda – Okitipupa dualisation project is, therefore, one of the strategic infrastructure initiatives painstakingly conceived by our Administration to proactively fill the logistical and economic gaps that the development of the Deep Seaport will inevitably present. We are not just reacting to future needs; we are anticipating them and laying the groundwork today.”

He highlighted the multi-dimensional benefits of the road, stating that it will positively impact commerce, mobility, and the quality of life in the Southern Senatorial District and the state as a whole.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing, Abiola Olawoye, described the project as 27.5 kilometres in length, with four metres of road width, six metres setback on both sides, and three metres reserved for utility services.

“The road corridor is 28 metres, hydraulic structures of 750 by 750 by 150mm thickness in urban area where we have shoulders in undeveloped area and the total length of the hydraulic structure on the road is about 10,500 metres both sides and we also have walkway at 1.5 metres on both sides and the carriage way of the road is 9.3 meters,” he said.

In their goodwill messages, Chairmen of Ilaje and Okitipupa LGAs, Maurice Oripenaye and Andrew Ogunsakin, along with traditional rulers including the Abodi of Ikale, Oba Babatunde Faduyile, and the Amapetu of Mahin Kingdom, Oba Segun Akinyomi, expressed appreciation to the governor for prioritising road infrastructure across the district.

Also, the project contractor, Mr. Abdul Gorey, assured the people of commitment to the timely and quality delivery of the project.