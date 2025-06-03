61 year old Farmer Sentenced to 14 Years for Attempted Sexual Assault on Daughter

A Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court sitting in Ikeja on Wednesday sentenced a 61-year-old farmer, Abayomi Abraham, to 14 years imprisonment for the attempted sexual assault of his 15-year-old biological daughter.

Justice Rahman Oshodi delivered the sentence, after the Defendant entered a guilty plea to an amended one-count charge of attempted sexual assault by penetration. The plea came as part of a plea bargain agreement, with the Lagos State prosecution.

Abraham was initially arraigned on February 21, 2024, on a four-count charge that included defilement, sexual assault by penetration, attempt to procure an abortion, and indecent treatment of a child. He had pleaded not guilty at the time. However, during proceedings on May 26, the prosecuting counsel, Ms Bukola Okeowo, informed the court that the Defendant had opted for a plea bargain. The agreement led to an amendment of the charges, with Abraham now facing a lesser charge under Section 272 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

In his ruling, Justice Oshodi stated that the court was satisfied that Abraham was mentally and legally competent to enter an informed and voluntary plea. The Defendant, he noted, had acknowledged understanding the nature of the charge and the consequences of his plea, and confirmed he was acting on sound legal advice.

“You have pleaded guilty to the offence of attempted sexual assault by penetration contrary to Section 262 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State”. the Judge said. “I have accepted your plea and convicted you accordingly.”

Justice Oshodi condemned the breach of trust involved in the case, emphasising the seriousness of the offence. “The survivor is your biological daughter, 15 years old at the time. You were meant to be her protector and guardian, but, instead, you violated that sacred trust in the most despicable manner possible”, he said.

The Judge reminded the convict that he originally faced more serious charges, some of which carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. While acknowledging the Defendant’s remorse and the fact that the guilty plea spared the survivor the trauma of testifying, he stressed that these mitigating factors did not lessen the severity of the crime.

Abraham was sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment, with the term to be counted from August 31, 2022 – the date of his remand. The court also ordered that he be listed in the Lagos State Sex Offenders Register in accordance with Sections 33 and 38 of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law of 2021.