2027:  APC Debunks News of Automatic Tickets for N’Assembly Members

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the news circulating that National Assembly members would be granted automatic tickets in the 2027 elections is fake.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

“The attention of the APC has been drawn to a purported breaking news report tagged ‘APC Grants Automatic Tickets to All National Assembly Members’ in viral circulation.

“The report is fake news and should be disregarded in its entirety as it did not emanate from our great party.

“We urge all party members and the general public to disregard the report as fake and of mischievous origin,” the APC spokesman said. (NAN)

