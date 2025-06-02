Wike: Water Supply in FCT to be Rationed for Two Weeks

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Federal Capital Territory(FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has urged FCT residents to store enough water to meet their needs as water supply to the territory will be rationed for a period of two weeks as a result of rehabilitation to two water treatment plants.

The minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, said in a statement yesterday that the acute water supply in Abuja city centre and some satellite towns was because only two water treatment plants were presently in use, while the other two for production and supply of water were undergoing rehabilitation.

He appealed to the residents to bear with the FCTA, assuring them that rehabilitation of the two plants, which is to ensure better service delivery, will be completed before two weeks.

Wike also assured the residents that to lessen the effects of the partial shutdown of water production and supply during the Sallah celebration on the city, the two plants being rehabilitated would be temporarily put on to supply water to residents.

According to him, the FCT Water Board operates four water treatment plants of 30,000m3/hour, which are divided into Phases 1, 2, 3 and 4.

The statement said: “As a result of the inefficiency of the plants, which are currently producing below their installed capacity, contract was awarded for their rehabilitation to Messrs SCC Nigeria Limited.”

“The rehabilitation works have reached an advanced stage on Phases 1 and 2 where the electro-mechanical equipment, which is the prime mover of the treatment plants are to be replaced and reinstalled.”

“This warranted a total shutdown of the two plants, which are interconnected. However, Phases 3 and 4 water treatment plants are operational but won’t sustain, meet or cater for the demand of the populace.”

“Therefore, what is being experienced is a partial shutdown, not a total shutdown of the entire potable water supply to the residents of FCT as two of the water treatment plants are still in operation. But there is partial disruption on water production and supply to the residents.

“SCC is, however, working 24/7 to ensure that the works are concluded before the scheduled time.

“Consequently, in order to minimise the adverse effects on the FCT residents, the Water Board has made a time table on rationing by alternating between Lines 1 and 2 of the distribution network.

“Residents are therefore urged to store enough water to cater for their needs during this period as supply will be rationed.”