Rental Professionals Society of Nigeria Holds Conference 

Rentals Professionals Society of Nigeria (RPSN) is set to hold its second annual conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in Lagos.

President RPSN and Managing Director Jason Davids Event Limited, Mrs Taiwo Oderinlo disclosed that the conference has the theme, “The future of event rental business in Nigeria.”

Oderinlo further urged all event practitioners to attend the knowledge-packed conference.

She revealed that the conference is preceded by a roadshow on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, as the association collaborates with LASTMA and donates raincoats to the government agency as support and encouragement for the good work they are delivering.

RPSN Public Relations Officer and Chief Executive of Luxury Rentals by Berry, Bukola Uviase stated that the Keynote address will be delivered by the Managing Director of The Tent Event Limited, Mr Soleye Hughes.

She added that speakers include the Zonal Head of Lagos Mainland Providus Bank Plc, Rasheedat Adeyemi speaking on the topic, “Pricing and Profitability in the Rental business”; Group chief executive of Propella Strategy Limited, Mr Olusola Olaleye speaking on the topic, “the human side of rental, staffing, training and engagement.”

Other speakers include the founder of Classicus Rental Limited, Mr. Akinboye Odeku; and chief executive of Posh Event Limited and lawmaker representing Federal House of Representatives Surulere Constituency 1, Hon Fuad Kayode Laguda (FKL) speaking on “ Smart Financial Management: taxes, cash flow, and rental business success.”