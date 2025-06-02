NSF: First Bank Commits to Sports Devt as Delta State Wins Gateway Games

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, one of the sponsors of 2024 National Sports Festival (NSF) has pledged its continuous support for youth and sports development across the country as Delta State emerge winner of the 22nd National Sports Festival which was rounded off at MKO Abiola Sports Centre on Friday.

To finish at the top in the two-week competition, Delta State garnered a total of 126-gold , 100-silver and 111-bronze medals. Host State, Ogun came second with 93-gold, 65-silver and 80-gold medals.

Bayelsa State also gave a good account of themselves coming in third position with 92-medals, 65-silver and 71-bronze medal.

River, Edo, Lagos, Oyo, FCT, Osun and Akwa-Ibom States completed Top 10 on the winner’s final log.

Speaking on the banking giant’s desire for sports and youth development across the country through its first@sports initiative, Executive Director, Retail Banking of First Bank, Seyi Oyefeso harped on the importance of engaging the youth through regular sporting activities like the South West Games and the National Sports Festival.

“At First Bank, we understand the importance of engaging the youths by keeping them busy in positive endeavors like sports and that is why we will continue to support their development through our first@sports initiative”, he said.

Besides the National Sports Festival, First Bank, through it first@sports initiative supported the maiden edition of the hugely successful South West Games which held at the Onikan Stadium in Lagos in March and the NSF which came to a thrilling end on Friday.

The bank has pledged to continue support any idea that brings athletes together while promoting national unity, sportsmanship, and excellence across the country.