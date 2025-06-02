Niger Flood Disaster: Turkey Condoles FG, Buhari, Akpabio Mourn 122 Lives Lost in Deluge, Kano Auto Crash

* Senator Musa donates N50m, seeks corporate firms’ support

* Overwhelmed Niger govt seeks assistance from governmental, non-governmental organisations

Sunday Aborisade, Deji Elumoye, Michael Olugbode in Abuja and Laleye Dipo in Minna

Turkey has sent condolences to the Nigerian government on the devastating floods in Mokwa, in Niger State.

Turkiye, in a statement by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the weekend, said, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and destruction caused by the devastating floods in the Mokwa region of Niger State, Nigeria.

“We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Nigeria.”

Reacting to the flood disaster, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari mourned the 100 lives lost to flash floods that destroyed homes and displaced thousands of residents in Niger State, as well as 22 young athletes, coaches, and officials, who died in a fatal auto crash in Kano State.

In his messages to the bereaved families, governments and the people of Niger and Kano states on Sunday, Buhari said the tragic incidents, happening in quick sequence last week, left him shocked and devastated, as they did to many people in different parts of the world.

He said, “I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to the floods in Niger State and the road accident in Kano State. The deaths are painful and devastating. Condolences to the families and friends of all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.”

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, also commiserated with the governor of Kano State, Mallam Abba Kabiru Yusuf, and families of the dead state contingent to the just concluded National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

Akpabio, who represented President Bola Tinubu at the closing ceremony of the games in Abeokuta on Friday, sent his condolences on Sunday in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh.

He said, “It is with profound sadness that I received the news of the tragic death of over 20 members of the Kano State contingent that participated in the National Sports Festival in Ogun State.”

Akpabio stated, “On behalf of my family, constituents, the Nigerian Senate and the entire National Assembly, I extend my deepest condolences to Your Excellency, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the government, and people of Kano State.

“This devastating loss is a painful reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of prioritizing the safety and well-being of our citizens, particularly our youth.

“We stand in solidarity with the families of the deceased and pray for their swift healing and comfort during this difficult time.”

The senator for Niger East Senatorial District, Mohammed Sani Musa, called on corporate organisations to support victims of the recent flood disaster in the Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

Musa said, “In times of hardship, our shared humanity and unity are our greatest strengths.”

He explained that his decision to donate N50 million and truckloads of food items to the victims was to support the ongoing relief efforts by government agencies.

The Mokwa flood disaster occurred on the night of May 28, following torrential rainfall, which lasted several hours, submerging homes, sweeping away vehicles, and destroying critical infrastructure, including roads and bridges.

Meanwhile, an apparently overwhelmed Niger State Government sought support from governmental and non-governmental organisations, consequently opening a special bank account where such donations were to be deposited.

The government also warned fraudsters against exploiting the situation, saying those caught would be prosecuted.

Niger State Deputy Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba, disclosed the move when he received at Government House a federal government delegation, which included Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, and his poverty reduction counterpart, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatdo.

“While the state government is appealing for corporate, individual and non-governmental organisations supports, on no condition should such assistance be channelled through privately owned accounts,” Garba warned.

He added that those willing to contribute towards bringing succour to the flood disaster victims should contact the relevant state agencies for proper guidance.

“As a state, we have opened a dedicated account for this disaster; every support should be channelled to it,” he stated.

Garba commended the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for its “outstanding performance” in assisting the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) in the search and rescue operations, which he said were still ongoing.

Earlier, Idris conveyed Tinubu’s heartfelt sympathy to the state government, and assured that the administration will stand by the state in these trying times.

The information minister said the federal government had set the necessary machinery in motion to check incidences of flash floods across the country.

He said as the rains intensified across the country, the information ministry had mandated the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to carry out public enlightenment and sensitisation campaigns to educate Nigerians on the danger of dwelling along flood plains.

The collapse of a nearby dam had exacerbated the Niger State flood tragedy, causing even more devastation.

Meanwhile, the Niger East senator, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, in his statement, commiserated with the state government and people of the local government over the unfortunate development.

Part of the statement read, “On behalf of myself, my family, and the good people of Niger East Senatorial District, I extend my deepest condolences to His Excellency, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, the people and Government of Niger State, His Royal Highness the Etsu Nupe, and the resilient people of Mokwa in the wake of the recent and devastating floods that have severely impacted the region.

“This tragic disaster has brought immense suffering – claiming lives, displacing families, and disrupting livelihoods across Mokwa and its surrounding communities. I mourn with the families who have lost loved ones and offer my heartfelt sympathies to all those affected.

“As a demonstration of my personal commitment and compassion, I am supporting ongoing relief efforts with a donation of N50 million, along with several trucks of essential food supplies – including rice, millet, and maize – to help provide immediate sustenance to displaced and vulnerable members of the community.”

Musa added, “I commend the leadership and courage shown by Governor Bago, the Government of Niger State, the revered Etsu Nupe, and the tireless efforts of emergency responders, traditional leaders, and volunteers who are working diligently to bring relief and hope to the affected population.

“I also call upon fellow citizens, corporate bodies, and humanitarian organisations to come forward and contribute meaningfully to the recovery efforts.”