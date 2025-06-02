NAF Calls for Review of Armed Forces Manual of Financial Administration

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The hierarchy of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it is actively engaging with the Defence Headquarters to review the Armed Forces Manual of Financial Administration, with a view to enhancing the overall welfare package of personnel.

The Service also announced the implementation of a 100 per cent increase in Ration Cash Allowance (RCA) as part of the 2025 budget.

Other welfare packages to be implemented, the service said, include substantial insurance payouts under a newly introduced Group Personal Accident Insurance Policy and large-scale distribution of new uniforms and accoutrements, as well as an upward review of the monthly electricity subsidy for the Sam Ethnash Air Force Base.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, made this disclosure while commissioning a

newly remodelled 160-ensuite airmen’s accommodation at the Sam Ethnash Air Force Base in Lagos over the weekend.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the NAF has rolled out a series of transformative initiatives designed to boost morale, enhance well-being, and improve operational efficiency across its units, as part of its decisive commitment to personnel welfare.

The CAS said: “In the meantime, a 100 per cent increment in the Ration Cash Allowance for 2025 has already been established as a proactive measure to support personnel amid rising living costs.”

“Out of 23 beneficiaries, nine of them recently received substantial payouts under the Group Personal Accident Insurance Policy, which covers compensation for bodily injury, permanent or temporary disability, death, medical expenses, and salary reimbursement during hospitalisation.”

He also highlighted the ongoing distribution of new uniforms and accoutrements, which he said “will achieve 100 per cent coverage within the next two weeks.”

The CAS, who reaffirmed that personnel welfare remains a key driver of his command philosophy, said the commissioning underscored the Air Force’s resolve to invest in the welfare of its personnel while building a motivated, professional, and combat-ready force.

The CAS also revealed that the NAF has increased infrastructural projects to over 470 nationwide, covering residential buildings, operational facilities, sporting complexes, medical centres, and places of worship.

“Of these, 295 projects, representing 63 per cent, have been completed, while 175 are ongoing. To date, over N61 billion has been invested in these efforts, which also include upgrades to roads, water supply systems, and electricity infrastructure at various NAF bases,” he said.

The CAS stressed that the newly commissioned 160 ensuite flats will significantly improve living conditions, strengthen unit cohesion, and enhance operational effectiveness.

He further announced an upward review of the monthly electricity subsidy for the base, along with the procurement of new medical equipment for 661 NAF Hospital, Ikeja, to boost the quality of healthcare delivery.

“These initiatives reflect our unwavering commitment to ensuring that our personnel are well catered for in all aspects of service life; your service and sacrifice remain the cornerstone upon which we continue to build a stronger and more capable Air Force,” he added.

Earlier, the Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal Adeniran Ademuwagun, said the newly commissioned accommodation and other welfare interventions would not only boost morale but also enhance operational efficiency.

The AOC assured the CAS of the continued dedication and loyalty of personnel under his command in advancing the mission and vision of the Nigerian Air Force.