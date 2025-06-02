Moribund Delta Steel Company: Businessman Excited Over Tinubu’s Resuscitation Move

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DAS Energy Services Limited, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has commended recent moves by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to facilitate and support the revival of moribund Premium Steel and Mines Limited, former Delta Steel Company (DSC) located in Ovwian-Aladja, Delta State, to run at full capacity.

The Minister of Steel Development, Abubakar Audu, during his recent inspection visit to the facility, had assured the federal government has resolved to facilitate and support the revival of moribund Premium Steel and Mines Limited to run at full capacity in order to provide 5,000 direct and 10,000 indirect jobs, targeted at the economic growth and development.

The minister expressed optimism that with government support, the steel company could contribute significantly to the national GDP and provide the bedrock for Nigeria’s industrial growth.

Reacting to the Minister’s assurance yesterday, Onuesoke who attended the inspection exercise by the federal minister at Ovwian/Aladja commended President Tinubu-led federal government move to revive the moribund steel company.

Onuesoke who has been at the forefront of campaign for renovation of the steel company said its renovation will not only attract development to Delta State, but Nigeria in general because no nation can survive without steel.

His words: “Steel is the bedrock of any development in the world. It is used for vehicles, space craft manufacturing and heavy machinery. No country can grow without steel.

“Every technology in the world has element of steel even the chips of the computers. It is a strategic asset. Its revival will serve as a catalyst for allied industries and significantly reduce unemployment.

“The resuscitation of the steel company will create over twenty-one thousand jobs minus the multiplier effect. It will make Warri an economic hub. It will attract a lot of subsidiary companies dealing. The railway which is already there will be additional gain in assisting the company’s development,” Onuesoke, one time PDP gubernatorial aspirant, disclosed.

While commending the Delta State Governor Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on infrastructural development in the state, the PDP Chieftain urged the governor to exert more pressure on the federal government to fast track the move to resuscitate the steel company.