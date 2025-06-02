Military Neutralises Three Notorious Bandits in Plateau, Recovers Weapons

*Police arrest 37 suspects for various crimes activities in Kwara, lawmaker decry insecurity

*Agatu stakeholders warn against political endorsement over insecurity

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, Seriki Adinoyi in Jos and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) deployed to restore peace in Plateau State said its troops had neutralised some three notorious bandits and recovered weapons in Wase Local Government Area of the state.

This was as the Kwara State Police Command, weekend, said about 37 suspects, who had been terrorising the people of the state for various crimes activities for past few weeks have been arrested by the operatives of the command.

Also, a member of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation and representing Edu/Moro/Patigi federal constituency of Kwara State, Hon. Ahmed Adamu Saba, has raised the alarm over cases of incessant attacks by bandits and kidnappers in his constituency.

But a group of stakeholders from Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State, has issued a communiqué calling on the government to intervene in the escalating insecurity in the area, and halt the swirling political endorsements for now.

A statement signed by the media information officer of OPSH, Major Samson Zhakom, stated that, “In the early hours of 31st May 2025, troops of 3 Division/OPSH acting on credible intelligence conducted offensive operations at hideouts belonging to criminal elements along the fringes of Pinau Village in Wase Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

“During the operation, troops made contact with criminal elements terrorising the general area including Pinau-Gimbi road.

“In an exchange of fire, troops overwhelmed the criminals with superior firepower, and neutralised three of the bandits while others fled with gunshot wounds as indicated by the blood stains along their withdrawal routes.

“Troops combed the general area and recovered one AK-47 rifle and one AK-47 magazine. The recovered weapon is in custody for further action and troops are conducting follow-up operations to intercept the fleeing criminals.

“Troops will consolidate on this success, with a view to strengthening their operational capability for more robust combat operations in dealing decisively with criminals in the Joint Operations Area.”