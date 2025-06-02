Griffin: Values-Driven Leadership, Next GenerationEmpowerment Key to Sustainable Enterprise

In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, effective leadership is more critical than ever. Organisations are constantly seeking innovative ways to develop leaders who can navigate complex challenges, inspire their teams, and drive sustainable growth. At the forefront of this movement is the Maxwell Leadership Foundation, a renowned organisation dedicated to empowering leaders around the world.

Vice-President of Global Programmes, John Griffin, has been instrumental in shaping the foundation’s initiatives, including the iLead Leadership Programme, which has been making a significant impact in Nigeria. With a strong emphasis on values-driven leadership, the programme is designed to equip young people with the skills, character, and vision necessary to succeed in an increasingly complex world. Griffin shares his insights on leadership development, the importance of values in business, and the future of leadership in Nigeria and beyond in this exclusive interview with MARY NNAH

What inspired the Maxwell Leadership Foundation to bring the iLead Leadership Programme to Nigeria?

Nigeria’s vibrant youth population holds immense potential for leadership and societal transformation.

Recognising this, we introduced the iLead programme to empower young Nigerians with values-based leadership skills, aiming to nurture a generation capable of driving positive change across Africa and beyond.

What is the core mission of the iLead programme, and how does it align with the needs of Nigerian students today?

Our mission is “To add value to students and educational leaders who multiply value to others.” So, in the context of iLead, its mission is to instill core values such as integrity, responsibility, and respect in students, equipping them to lead themselves and others effectively. In Nigeria, where youth face challenges like unemployment and social instability, iLead offers tools to build character, resilience, and a sense of purpose, aligning with their aspirations for a better future.

How has the programme been received so far by Nigerian schools, educators, and students?

The iLead programme has been met with enthusiasm and positive feedback from both government-schools and private schools. The Lagos State Government through its Ministry of Basic Education is a key partner on the project. It has adopted the iLead Programme for all Senior Secondary schools in Education District VI with plans to extend to two additional districts next academic session.

Students there have demonstrated significant personal growth, embracing values such as integrity and responsibility. Educators have observed increased student engagement and a proactive approach to community involvement. One notable outcome is the initiation of student-led projects aimed at addressing local challenges, reflecting the programme’s emphasis on practical leadership and social responsibility. These developments underscore the programme’s effectiveness in nurturing a new generation of values-driven leaders in Nigeria.

In what other countries is the iLead Program being implemented?

Beyond Nigeria, iLead has been implemented in various countries, including Rwanda, Uganda, and throughout South America and the United States. Each implementation is tailored to the local context, ensuring cultural relevance while maintaining the program’s core values.

Why does the Maxwell Leadership Foundation place such a strong emphasis on values-based leadership, especially for young people?

Because leadership without values is dangerous. At the Maxwell Leadership Foundation, we believe, like John Maxwell teaches, that values aren’t just an ingredient of leadership, they are the foundation. Skills can take you far, but values determine where you end up and who you take with you. When young people learn values like integrity, respect, and responsibility early, they’re more equipped to make wise decisions, build trust, and lead with moral clarity. It echoes that famous quote often attributed to Teddy Roosevelt: “To educate a person in mind and not in morals is to educate a menace to society.” These students aren’t just the future; they’re leading now, in their classrooms, families, and communities. We want to help them lead well because when values guide leadership, everyone wins.

How can parents, teachers, and mentors help nurture the natural leadership potential of young people?

They can model the values they wish to see, provide opportunities for youth to take on responsibility, and offer guidance without dictating every move. Leadership grows in an environment of trust, not control. Encouraging open dialogue and supporting youth-led initiatives fosters confidence and helps young people step into their potential.

As the Nigerian proverb says, “A child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.” Young leaders don’t just need correction—they need connection. When we surround them with mentorship, example, and encouragement, we light the fire of leadership the right way.

How do values like integrity, responsibility, and respect shape the mindset of a young leader?

In Nigeria today, leadership isn’t just about position, it’s about character. Values like integrity, responsibility, and respect shape the kind of leader a young person becomes long before they ever hold a title. Integrity teaches them to be trustworthy, not just when eyes are on them, but when no one’s watching. Responsibility helps them move from excuses to ownership. And respect? That’s how they lead in a country as diverse as ours, by listening, learning, and treating every person with dignity.

Someone shared with me a Yoruba proverb that says, “Iwa l’ewa”, character is beauty. And it’s true, character is what makes leadership attractive and lasting. Nigerian youth are bold, smart, and full of potential. When they’re grounded in values, they’re unstoppable, not just in Nigeria, but on the world stage. That’s the kind of leadership that lifts communities and rewrites the future.

What kind of support or partnership is needed to grow the reach and impact of the iLead programme in Nigeria?

Scaling iLead requires collaboration with educational institutions, government agencies, NGOs, and the private sector. Support can range from funding the books for the students to policy advocacy and volunteer engagement, all aimed at embedding the program more deeply into the educational system.

Our implementing partner in Nigeria is the NextGen Leadership Foundation, a dynamic organisation committed to raising a new generation of values-driven, visionary leaders. As the local implementer of the iLead Leadership Program, NextGen brings deep expertise in youth engagement, leadership development, and community empowerment.

As someone with an engineering background, what drew you towards leadership? What sparked your interest?

Engineering taught me problem-solving and analytical skills, but I realized that technical solutions alone aren’t enough. I failed early in my career – I was young and immature. I thought at the time that leadership was about power and telling people what to do. But I quickly learned that effective leadership connects with others as human beings, not human doings that was the key to implement solutions and drive change. This experience sparked my passion for expanding leadership programs like iLead so that young people can learn now and avoid some of the early failures I experienced.

What is your personal message to Nigerian students who are going through the iLead program or are aspiring to be values-driven leaders?

Believe in your potential to affect change. Don’t wait for someone else to lead. YOU lead. Embrace the values you learn, apply them consistently, and don’t be afraid to lead by example. Your voice matters. Your actions can inspire others and contribute to a better Nigeria and a better world.

What defines a true leader, and what does it really take for someone to step into that role?

A true leader isn’t defined by a title, age, or how loud their voice is, but by their ability to serve others, live out their values, and take responsibility for making things better. Leadership isn’t about being in charge, it’s about caring enough to make a difference and being courageous enough to go first.

John C. Maxwell puts it this way: “Leadership is influence, nothing more, nothing less.” But that influence must be rooted in character. True leadership starts on the inside, with who you are when no one’s watching. It takes humility to listen, integrity to do what’s right, and consistency to lead even when it’s hard.

Stepping into leadership doesn’t mean you have all the answers. It means you’re willing to grow, to serve, and to use your voice to lift others. In a world full of noise and ego, real leadership stands out -not because it demands attention, but because it earns trust.

Whether you’re leading a classroom, a business, or just your own decisions, if you choose to live by values and serve others, you’re already leading in the way that matters most.