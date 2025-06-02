Gombe Explores Partnership with NBRRI to Boost Infrastructure with Homegrown, Cost-effective Technologies

– Donates NBRRI-constructed facility to NSCDC to strengthen security

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has received the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI), Professor Samson Duna, at the Government House, as part of efforts to deepen collaboration for infrastructural development using indigenous, cost-effective technologies.

During the meeting weekend, Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed appreciation to NBRRI for supporting his administration’s development drive, particularly the construction of a modern security outpost at the new Mile 3 along the Gombe-Yola Road.

He described the building as “a masterpiece and an edifice that will stand the test of time,” lauding its quality, durability, and design which is reflective of the institute’s expertise.

“As the beneficiaries and custodians of this structure, the Government of Gombe State will ensure its proper maintenance and use for the intended purpose,” the governor affirmed,

He directed the structure be handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to help strengthen security in the area.

The governor disclosed plans to work with NBRRI to transform historical monuments in Gombe into museums using the institute’s unique, homegrown building technologies.

He described Professor Duna as a performer who has brought innovation and excellence to the institute.

The governor urged him to sustain the momentum and continue championing transformative projects that are in line with national development goals.

Earlier, Professor Duna gave an overview of the institute’s mandate and accomplishments, noting that NBRRI’s building technology relies entirely on locally sourced materials.

This, he said, makes their designs not only affordable but also environmentally adaptive, adding: “Our buildings are fully constructed using local materials, which significantly reduces costs. They are also naturally climate-regulating; cooler indoors during hot seasons and warmer in colder conditions.”

He highlighted the activities of the Gombe Zonal Office of NBRRI, which services the entire North-East subregion, and commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for facilitating the establishment of a permanent zonal centre in Gombe.

According to him, a plot of land was allocated by the state and a three-storey structure built to house the centre.

The NBRRI DG also noted the institute’s ongoing construction of an Artisan Centre at the Federal College of Education (FCE), Gombe, envisioned as a one-stop hub for skilled labour development in the building industry.

He listed other completed projects across the state, including roads, classroom blocks, healthcare centres, water boreholes, and the provision of solar-powered streetlights.

Professor Duna praised Inuwa Yahaya for his visionary leadership and commitment to transforming Gombe State, noting that the governor’s developmental strides have significantly contributed to giving the state a modern and progressive outlook.

He applauded the governor’s focus on infrastructure, innovation, and inclusive growth, which he described as key drivers of the state’s ongoing transformation.

After the courtesy visit, Professor Duna, alongside the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Hon. Abubakar Aminu Musa and other government officials, proceeded to the new Mile 3 area for the formal handover of the demonstration building.

While receiving the keys to the facility, from the state government, the Gombe State Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr. Jibrin Idris, expressed deep appreciation to Governor Inuwa for the gesture and assured of the Corps’ commitment to deploying the structure effectively to enhance security operations in the area.

Commandant Idris also acknowledged the governor’s continuous support to security agencies, especially through the provision of operational vehicles and logistics, which he described as critical enablers of their work.