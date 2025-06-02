Firm Celebrates Martech Startups, Introduces Nigeria Martech Awards

Chinedu Eze

MarkHack 4.0, Africa’s premier marketech, marketing communications, and technology hackathon, organized by the Eko Innovation Centre (EIC) in partnership with the GDM Group and Brand Communicator, culminated in a celebration that marked the uniqueness of the organisation.

It was a double-barrelled recognition programme with the newly introduced Nigeria MarTech Awards, as Industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators gathered for a highly competitive and exciting ceremony, honouring winners and outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s marketing and technology landscape.

Speaking at the event, the Convener of MarkHack, Victor Gbenga Afolabi said “It’s a feeling of satisfaction that I see the MarkHack platform continue to evolve, continue to expand, continue to define what it intends to do and continue to drive that innovation as expected as we continue to give back.

“So, excited about what we’re doing, satisfied by the turnout of the people, the speakers, the sponsors, we’ve had the highest amount of brand sponsors this year, we’ve had the highest amount of support this year, we used to do it individually, 150 startups this year.” He added.

This year’s event celebrated outstanding innovators, creators, and trailblazers transforming Nigeria’s marketing landscape through technology.

According to the organisers, the Nigerian MarTech Awards was created to provide a vital platform for showcasing exceptional contributions in this dynamic field.

Outstanding companies that were awarded include MTN clinching the Best Use of Data In Marketing Campaign; Indrive won Best Social Media Campaign; Opay was awarded Best Use of AI in Marketing Fintech while Pisi Mobile won Top Emerging Technology in Marketing.

Others are Indomie with Best Use of AI in Marketing FMCG; and Friesland Campina won Best Future Focused Marketing Team.

Earlier in the day, there was a conference that featured an inaugural conference with a focus on fueling the consumer Martech journey.

In his speech, Co-organiser and CEO of Awesome Communications, Joshua Ajayi spoke about the cohesion and impart of the partnership powering MarkHack.

“Tonight, we mark the culmination of months of hard work, deep thinking, and passionate execution, as our finalists prepare to make their last and most defining pitches before a distinguished panel of jurors.”