Felabration 2025 Calls for Entries for Fashion Competition 

Yinka Olatunbosun

The organisers of Felabration 2025 have called on designers, couturiers, tailors and fashionistas to register for the Dress Fela Fashion Competition, opening June 1 and closing July 15.

This year’s Felabration, which marks its 25th edition, is themed ‘SHAKARA,’ alluding to Fela’s 1972 album.

The participants are required to unleash their creativity by interpreting the maestro’s timeless Afrocentric style in fresh, bold and contemporary designs.

Felabration 2025 will be held from October 13th to 19th, 2025, at the New Africa Shrine to celebrate the life and legacy of Fela Kuti, a Nigerian musician and human rights activist.

The festival includes musical performances, street parades, symposia on social issues, debates, photo exhibitions and more.

Felabration is an annual event conceived in 1998 by Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti, Fela Kuti’s daughter, and has become a significant cultural and tourist event in Nigeria.