Ethiopian Airlines Increases Baggage Allowance, Doubled Air Miles for Lagos Flights

Chinedu Eze

In preparation to double its flights to Lagos to 14 every week from July 1, 2025, Africa’s leading carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, has announced additional offerings on the route.

The 14 weekly flights from Lagos to Addis Ababa do not just offer more flights, it comes with extra benefits, including more baggage allowance.

“You can also get double-double miles if you fly with us,” said the area manager of Ethiopian Airlines, Mrs. Firiehiwot Mekonnen .

The extra baggage allowance, she explained, is for passengers going to Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Dubai.

She said with the extra flights, Nigerian passengers will have increased options out of Lagos with an extra daily flight. The extra flights will offer immediate connection to many African and Asian destinations. With these extra flights, there will be instant connection that reduces the total hours of flight time for passengers.

According to the airline, there will be four evening flights at 10 pm and another 3 at 5.40 am .

The Daily Midday Flight will not change. Only the additional flights will have different times.

Evening departure 10PM from Lagos ET 902 and arrival in Addis at 5:20 am will connect all African destinations, DXB, GRU, TLV, and some other destinations

Morning departure at 5:40 am from Lagos ET904 and arrival in Addis at 1pm will connect perfectly to afternoon departure African countries ,