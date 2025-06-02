  • Monday, 2nd June, 2025

Ethiopian Airlines Increases Baggage Allowance, Doubled Air Miles for Lagos Flights

Business | 1 hour ago

Chinedu Eze

In preparation to double its flights to Lagos to 14 every week from July 1, 2025, Africa’s leading carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, has announced additional offerings on the route.

The 14 weekly flights from Lagos to Addis Ababa do not just offer more flights, it comes with extra benefits, including more baggage allowance.

“You can also get double-double miles if you fly with us,” said the area manager of Ethiopian Airlines, Mrs. Firiehiwot Mekonnen .

The extra baggage allowance, she explained, is for passengers going to Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Dubai.

She said with the extra flights, Nigerian passengers will have increased options out of Lagos with an extra daily flight. The extra flights will offer immediate connection to many African and Asian destinations. With these extra flights, there will be instant connection that reduces the total hours of flight time for passengers.

According to the airline, there will be four evening flights at 10 pm and another 3 at 5.40 am .

The Daily Midday Flight will not change. Only the additional flights will have different times.

Evening departure 10PM from Lagos ET 902 and arrival in Addis at 5:20 am will connect all African destinations, DXB, GRU, TLV, and some other destinations

Morning departure at 5:40 am from Lagos ET904  and arrival in Addis at 1pm will connect perfectly to afternoon departure African countries ,

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.