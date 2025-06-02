Eid-ul-Adha Celebration: FG Declares Friday Monday As Public Holidays 

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Friday 6th and Monday 9th June, 2025, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, made the declaration on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The minister, while congratulating the Muslim faithful both at home and in the diaspora on the occasion, called on the Muslim Ummah to continue to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice and faith as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

The minister assured Nigerians that the people-orientated reforms and initiatives carried out in furtherance of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration are to restore Nigeria to the path of progress.

Tunji-Ojo, while wishing the Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-ul-Adha celebration, urged all Nigerians to join hands with the present administration in its efforts to restore the glory of Nigeria as a great nation.