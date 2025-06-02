Danbatta: EmoSIM Will Provide Innovative, Affordable Services to Underserved Markets

Emma Okonji

Former Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has assured Nigerians that the launch of EmoSIM, Nigeria’s first out-bound travel eSIM, would provide innovative and affordable telecommunications services in Nigeria and beyond, especially in underserved markets.

Danbatta who spoke at a fireside chat conversation during the launch of EmoSIM in Lagos recently, said the launch would create a significant milestone for the growth of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) in Nigeria, and enhance innovation and services affordability in Nigeria’s telecoms sector.

“When I was still serving as the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, one of our primary goals was to optimise the usage of spectrum in the country. We observed that while spectrum was a finite and critical resource, it was not being used optimally. That realisation drove us to explore avenues for more efficient utilisation—one of which was enabling MVNOs to operate by leveraging the existing spectrum of mobile network operators.

“The idea was simple but powerful: rather than allow spectrum to sit underutilised, let’s open it up to more players, especially innovative ones that can provide niche, affordable services to underserved markets,” Danbatta said.

The Director General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Dr. JobsonEwalefoh, who was also part of the fireside chat, stressed the need for government to continue to create a new environment for business to thrive, to remove the barriers for business to grow, to create new conditions that allow businesses to be self-sufficient.

Former Chairman, National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), Tony Agenmonmen, said EmoSIM has made travelling easy for Nigerians, by enabling them to connect to families and friends, from anywhere in the world, with one SIM.

Group CEO, Wakanow, Bayo Adedeji, said: “This is a product I can take to 28 other countries that we are in. And the spread of having two Nigerian brands collaborate to take a Nigerian product outside of Nigeria makes it even more powerful.”

Chairman/Founder of EmoSIM, Jimmy Eboma, in his welcome speech, said: “EmoSIM is not just a product. It is a revolution built on a simple truth-connectivity, which is not a luxury, but a lifeline. With one tap, Nigerians and beyond now activate instant access to the world. No swaps.”