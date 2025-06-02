Abiodun: A Bridge Builder’s Impactful Leadership

Femi Ogbonnikan

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun graciously clocked 65 on May 29, 2025, marking a significant milestone in his life journey. Being 65 in a country where life expectancy stands at 54.6 as against the global average of 73.3 years is no mean feat. It is not by might but by His Grace. Grace is an unmerited favour of God freely and randomly given to some select individuals. It’s not something that can be earned, but it is a gift from God. Amidst the vagaries and uncertainty of life, God gave Prince Abiodun another opportunity to celebrate one more year on this planet. And he didn’t take it for granted. He marked the anniversary with humility, modesty, and absolute reverence for the Power above: The awesome God.

On the auspicious occasion which coincided with the sixth anniversary of his administration, encomiums poured in torrent. From President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (PAT) to his counterparts, friends, political associates, and other well-wishers, commendations came in abundance, pointing to the scope of the goodwill, friendship, and significant achievements he had attained over the years. It underscores people’s appreciation of his delightful disposition as a bridge builder and a great achiever.

President Tinubu set the tone for the Thanksgiving service held at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Ake, Abeokuta, to mark the 65th birthday anniversary and six years in office of the governor. In his congratulatory message, President Tinubu praised Prince Abiodun for his contributions to Ogun State’s infrastructure development, including roads, housing, and public services, which have enhanced the state’s economy and improved the quality of life for its residents.

The President, who was represented by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said: “Your leadership over the past six years has transformed the entirety of Ogun State into a model of progress marked by notable advancements in infrastructure, social welfare, education, youth empowerment, agriculture, and food security.

“Through transparent and inclusive governance, you have fostered innovation, stability, and sustainable development, reflected in Ogun State’s rising profile as a leading destination for investment and a state with steadily growing Internally Generated Revenue.

“I commend your unwavering commitment to public service and the advancement of our great nation; your leadership remains a pillar of strength in our collective pursuit of national renewal and prosperity.”

Also, Akpabio, in his message, commended Abiodun for his developmental strides, stating that the governor had translated his vision into reality. In a statement loaded with humour, he said: “I was a bit scared when I landed today at the airport because I thought I would remain in history as the best-ever governor Nigeria has produced, but seeing what is happening here, it looks like people are trying to beat my record.

“But I think it is good; the competition is good. I thought I was an uncommon governor, but I have come to see an uncommon state.

“We thank you for the support you have given to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and we thank you for mobilizing all the governors of Southern Nigeria to line up behind the President.”

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, didn’t mince words either in commending Governor Abiodun for his monumental achievements in the last six years and on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

The octogenarian former president specifically commended the governor for hosting a befitting National Sports Festival, describing it as a huge success.

“To our Governor, His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, once again, I offer my deepest personal appreciation. Your leadership commitment and unwavering dedication have delivered not just a festival but also a legacy.

“You have shown the world the strength, capacity, and hospitality of Ogun State. This was a world-class event, and you have raised the standard for all to follow in the future.

“You have not only organized a festival, but you have also provided us with proud and exciting moments in our national life and laid the foundation for the future,” Obasanjo said.

The governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in his goodwill message, described Abiodun as a leader of immense importance. In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke commended his Ogun State counterpart for his political sagacity in conflict management, thereby entrenching sustainable peace and tranquility in the state, resulting in advancements in critical sectors of the state’s economy.

His words: “In six years as Governor, Dapo Abiodun has restored hope and created a future of possibilities for the people of Ogun State. From wise investments in bolstering the education sector to revamping public infrastructure for increased accessibility, Governor Abiodun has shown his worst critic the power of good governance.

“As he marks a new age, I celebrate him for the visible impacts he has made over the years, and I also honor the creativity he has brought to governance.

The Deputy Governor, Engr. (Mrs.) Noimot Salako-Oyedele, noted that the governor, as a transformational leader, has lifted the state beyond all expectations, as he has consistently delivered on his promises.

She said: “I have been working hand-in-hand with him for the last six years, and I have seen his dedication, his commitment, and his passion-how he puts his body and soul into everything that he does. We thank God that we are seeing good results from the very hard work.

“His Excellency is dedicated, he is committed, he is passionate about anything he does, and if he sets his mind to something, he gives it 100%. I wish His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Governor of Ogun State, a very happy 65th birthday.”

Also speaking, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, noted that Governor Abiodun, in the last six years, has put in place measures that have led to the economy growing in leaps and bounds, as well as building confidence, which has brought about unity among people of different tribes, classes, and religions.

Prince Abiodun, the SSG observed, has been consistent in his developmental plans, saying that the provision of infrastructure and a conducive business environment has placed the state as a force to be reckoned with in the comity of states in the country.

“Prince Abiodun values lives and people’s progress. The level of acrimony and rancour has gone down during his tenure. Most of the issues we had to deal with when we came in, like people going on strikes and violence all over the place, have gradually normalized, step by step.

“I am proud to say that in Ogun State, there has not been a workers’ strike in the last 18 months. Now, everybody knows that Governor Abiodun does not play games with people’s lives, their earnings, and progress,” he stated.

While wishing the governor a happy 65th birthday, Mr. Talabi pledged his unalloyed loyalty and support to enable him to end his tenure on a sound note.

The State Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, said the past six years have been remarkable with purposeful and visionary leadership dedicated to the overall well-being of the people.

According to the Head of Service, the meticulous planning and sense of dedication as encapsulated in the ISEYA mantra have propelled the state to be the industrial capital of the country, just as the administration has fared well in all sectors of the economy.

He lauded the governor for his worker-friendly posture, saying this has led to increased productivity and more dedication to duties on the part of the workforce. Onasanya noted with delight the efforts of the present administration in rejuvenating the civil service through training programs, prompt payment of salaries and allowances, as well as the release of funds for pensioners’ gratuities.

The Chief of Staff (CoS) to the Governor, Dr. Oluwatoyin Taiwo, on his part, said the governor has been able to reach across the 20 local government areas in terms of road infrastructure, as the roads are either being reconstructed or the old ones rehabilitated.

“In primary healthcare, the state government has been able to rehabilitate close to 177 facilities and is targeting about 236 across the state. In terms of housing, we’ve been able to do close to 4,000, but our target is to reach 10,000. It is also key for me to mention that in terms of infrastructure, the Gateway International Airport is very key; it is an unprecedented and monumental achievement,” he said.

Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon. Adijat Adeleye-Oladapo, noted that the state has experienced a tremendous positive overhaul in the last six years, emerging as the fastest-growing economy in the country, backed by facts.

Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Hon. Olukayode Akinmade, said Ogun has become the most sought-after state in terms of investment, as it has been able to take advantage of its proximity to Lagos State.

“Since Governor Dapo Abiodun came on board, we have not had issues with thuggery or assassination; Ogun State has never had it so good like this. Everywhere is peaceful, and everyone is going about their duties without molestation or harassment, and you can feel peace and freedom in the air,” he said.

Facts don’t lie. Governor Abiodun’s imprints are allover the sectors of the Ogun State economy. Effects of his infrastructure transformation agenda, industrial and investment promotion, healthcare delivery service, accessible education, human capital development, youth and women empowerment, agro -allied processing and value addition are there to see. It is, therefore, not surprising that his birthday anniversary has earned him so much ovation from eminent Nigerians across ethnic, religious and political boundaries. As a bridge builders and a pleasant political figure of no mean guile, he has earned his goodwill through an unblemished track record of service and social interaction. Happy cheers to an amiable Governor at 65. Your selfless service and focused leadership have changed the socioeconomic lives of the people of Ogun State over the period of six years. Your dedication and commitment have not gone unnoticed. Bravo!

*Ogbonnikan writes from Abeokuta, Ogun State capital