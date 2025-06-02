A’ Court, FHC, FCT High Court Workers Embark on Strike Over Minimum Wage

* S’ Court continues adjudication

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The indefinite nationwide strike embarked upon by judiciary workers to protest the non-implementation of the N70,000 new national minimum wage, and the 25/35 per cent salary increase for workers under the consolidated public service salary structure was total in courts in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

But for the Supreme Court, all other federal courts in Abuja are under lock and key, with angry Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) members manning the gates to ensure no staff or lawyer gains entrance into the premises of the court.

At the Court of Appeal, a JUSUN member, who did not want his name mentioned, told journalists that if the leadership fails to reach an agreement at the close of work Monday, members would enforce the strike at the apex court.

The Supreme Court and the National Judicial Council (NJC) had, in separate statements, said that they would not be part of the nationwide strike following efforts by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, to ensure that their demands were met soonest.

Just like the Court of Appeal, the Federal High Court and the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were also shut down in total compliance with the strike.

Lawyers and litigants and some visitors to the various courts were disappointed as they were turned back at the gate by JUSUN members.

The leadership of the judiciary workers union had called on members to down tools from June 1, following the failure of the Federal Government to pay judiciary workers the new minimum wage.

The Acting General Secretary, Moses Akwashiki, in a circular to members at the weekend, said the body had no choice but to down tools since after series of negotiations, including meetings convened by the Minister of Labour and Employment failed to resolve the issues.

“This is to direct all federal chapters that effective from midnight Sunday, June 1, 2025, you are to stay at home.

“This directive follows unfruitful meetings in the instance of the Minister of Labour and Employment who was conciliating on our matter.

“We believe that as directed by the organs of the union, the National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Council (NEC) of our great union, the action will continue until further notice.

“Our demands are for the government to pay us 5 months wage award, implement the N70,000 National Minimum Wage, as well as the 25/35 per cent salary increase. Solidarity forever,” the statement read.

But, the Supreme Court and the NJC in separate statements also issued weekend announced that they will not be participating in the strike so as to ensure ongoing negotiations with the leadership of the two bodies yield fruitful results.

While both gates of the Supreme Court and NJC were opened to workers and outsiders, two panels of the Supreme Court were sitting on several appeals when THISDAY visited.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO), JUSUN NJC Chapter, Mr. Joel Ebiloma, in a statement Saturday, had hinted that a two-week grace was granted the authorities concerned to enable them to put their house in order to meet their demands.

“Having had several deliberations with the various stakeholders, NJC JUSUN is working round the clock to resolve all pending issues. In the aforesaid meetings that were held in the last 24 to 48 hours, it was resolved that we give the Minister of Labour and other critical stakeholders two weeks to solve the pending problems with the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

“In the light of the above, we wish to state clearly that the NJC JUSUN hereby direct all staff to come to the office on Monday. This is to allow the relevant stakeholders engage the necessary authorities to ensure that the Accountant General of the Federation releases the Statutory Allocations to the Judiciary based on the 2025 Appropriation in which the arrears Wage Award, minimum wage and the 25%/35% salary increase have been captured,” Ebiloma said.

While saluting the patience, courage and understanding of all members in the struggle, he expressed the belief that with the concerted effort and zeal shown by the Secretary of the NJC, Ahmed Gambo Saleh, “the required funds will be released within the stated time frame and all of us shall have a cause to smile following our collective victory”.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting, said that workers came to the conclusion of not joining the industrial action, after assessing the issues, as well as efforts of the CJN to meet their demands.

The communiqué confirmed that the CJN had already visited the Presidency and tabled their demands in order to get them resolved fully.

The communiqué signed by 12 principal officers of the Supreme Court chapter of JUSUN led by the Chairman, Comrade Danladi Nda, said that joining the June 2 strike would amount to misplacement of priority and neglect and will result in an exercise in futility,