Why Wike Should Save Us the Drama and Move to APC

The thoughts of a critic can be harsh. Upon putting together such thoughts about NyesomWike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, the following pop out as to why some of these critics hold very harsh views about the man.

The first of these views is that Nigerians can rest secure in the knowledge that Wike is many things but loyalist isn’t one of them. He was PDP to the bone until he wasn’t. Now, he’s straddling two horses like a man late to the party, trying to stay relevant in a drama he keeps scripting and starring in.

Secondly, Wike has been in a long, messy entanglement with the PDP. He fought for the soul of the party, lost it, turned vengeful, and then rented his talents to the highest bidder. That bidder, of course, was the APC, specifically President Bola Tinubu, who handed him the FCT portfolio, a plum seat with plenty of perks. In return, Wike’s been acting less like a guest in APC’s house and more like a landlord doing renovations with PDP’s broken tools.

And what a performance it’s been: sealing off PDP’s national headquarters over unpaid ground rent (while still calling himself a member), trashing old G5 comrades, issuing threats like a party warlord, and calling the shots like a general in a war he helped start.

Thirdly, the man, as someone said recently, is a political octopus—slippery, adaptable, and calculating. One minute he’s dining with Atiku, the next he’s kneecapping PDP’s future from inside the Cabinet. It is as if everybody is in on the joke, still pretending this is normal politics. It isn’t. It’s sabotage with a smirk.

Something else that is obvious to sharp minds is that Wike’s refusal to resign from PDP isn’t a strategy, it’s ego. He seems to want the party to crawl back and beg. But what he really wants is dominion.

He’s playing both sides, but the truth is, he’s already home in APC. Wouldn’t it be easier to just end the masquerade? Shouldn’t Wike stop dancing on the fence, seeing as the audience is tired and the lights are dimming?