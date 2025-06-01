Ukachukwu: Tinubu, APC Not in Alliance with Soludo on Anambra Governorship Election 

David-ChyddyEleke in Awka

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, Mr. Nicholas Ukachukwu, has debunked insinuations that the party and President Bola Tinubu had an alliance to support Governor ChukwumaSoludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Ukachukwu, who was hosted to a grand reception at the Chinua Achebe Airport, UmueriAnambra State, after his recent visit to President Tinubu, said there was no such alliance between Tinubu, Soludo and APGA.

The candidate also used the opportunity of the reception to unveil his running mate for the election, Senator UcheEkwunife and also presented her to the party’s stakeholders.

He said: “APC is Tinubu and Tinubu is APC; so, they (Soludo/APGA) should not lie to you that they are in alliance with us. We are the APC; it is our party; we will win and we are not partnering with anybody.

“If APC is non-existent in Anambra State, and not as powerful as they claim; if they are not afraid of APC; why are they using our name to campaign? I want to tell you all that it is over for APGA in Anambra State and we will make it happen.

“We met with the president in Abuja, and he said to us ‘Go and get me Anambra State and connect Anambra to the centre’. That is a mandate, and I want to give you the same mandate to go and gather your people for us to connect Anambra to the centre.

“I and Ekwunife are capable of the task but we need your support to do it. Take this message to the grassroots; no one should deceive you any longer.

“I’m here to introduce to you today the very qualified deputy governorship candidate, my running mate. She is a political juggernaut; someone who we all know; she is Senator UcheEkwunife.

Earlier, the Chairman of the APC in Anambra State, Mr Basil Ejidike said with the meeting of the candidate with President Tinubu, records have now been set straight. He said the meeting put to rest rumours that President Tinubu had entered an alliance with Soludo for re-election.

He said: “ Today is a great day. The man we are here with is coming straight from the presidential Villa. Weeks ago; they were making jokes about an alliance, but now it is clear there is no alliance between APGA and President Tinubu. We are already matched to the government house.

“The national officers and the presidency have all confirmed that Ukachukwu is our governorship candidate; so, we are stronger now. Ukachukwu is the man we will go to war with as our candidate.”