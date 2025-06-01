Tinubu, Abiodun, Kano Govt Mourn as 20 Athletes Die in Road Accident

Deji Elumoye in Abuja, James Sowole in Abeokuta

President Bola Tinubu, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and the Kano State Government yesterday expressed sadness over the tragic accident which claimed 20 members of the Kano State contingent who were returning from the just concluded National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

A bus conveying the athletes was said to have been involved in a crash about 50 kilometres from Kano after passing through Kaduna State, claiming the lives of 20 athletes.

The accident occurred around 1p.m. yesterday at the Daka Tsalle bridge, about 50 kilometers from Kano city on Zaria Road.

On behalf of the federal government, the President Tinubu, in a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kano State, as well as to the families and loved ones of those who died in the accident.

According to him: “This is a devastating blow to the nation. It casts a shadow over the National Sports Festival, a celebration of unity, talent, and excellence. It has long served as a platform for discovering and nurturing athletes who bring pride to Nigeria on both national and international stages”.

President Tinubu paid tribute to the accident victims, whose dedication and aspirations in their various vocations embodied the resilient Nigerian spirit.

He affirmed that the greatest honour the country can accord them is to take concrete steps to prevent such tragedies in the future and improve safety standards across the nation’s transportation systems.

The president prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed and asked God Almighty to grant strength and comfort to the bereaved families.

On his part, Abiodun, in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said the incident had left him completely traumatized, especially given that the athletes were vibrant young people who were looking forward to a warm reception from their fans and families after proudly donning the colours of Kano State at the just-concluded Gateway Games 2024, and who had a bright future ahead of them.

Expressing condolences to the government and people of Kano State over the incident, Abiodun prayed for the repose of the souls of the athletes, saying that they were heroes whose patriotism and commitment to the cause of Kano State and Nigeria as a whole will never be forgotten.

He said: “It is indeed saddening and distressing that 20 gallant athletes who had represented Kano State at the just concluded Gateway 2024 games have lost their lives in the most traumatizing and painful circumstances.

“This is so painful. These were young people, budding stars who had a lot to give the country with their talents skills, and creativity. In particular, it is tragic that their beloved family members who were looking forward to receiving them after a memorable outing at the National Sports Festival will never get to see their beautiful faces again. Our prayers and thoughts are with their families and friends at this terrible hour.

“Having represented Kano with pride and distinction and made friends with their compatriots from across the 36 states, the athletes were heading home with joy, only for their lives to be cut short just before setting foot on Kano soil.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident, and we pray that Almighty Allah grants them eternal rest.

“I commiserate with His Excellency, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, and his cabinet, the Chairman of the Kano State Sports Commission, Umar Bala Fagge, and the people of Kano State over this most tragic and unfortunate incident. May we never witness this kind of incident again.”

Also, the Kano State government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Kano State, Mustapha Kwankwaso, extended his heartfelt sympathy to the affected athletes, officials, and their families.

“This is a deeply painful moment for all of us. We are devastated by the news of the ghastly accident that occurred as our athletes were returning home after representing our great state with pride and commitment.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire sporting community in Kano,”

He described the incident as a moment of mourning for the entire state, adding that the government stands firmly with the affected individuals and will ensure they receive the necessary medical attention and support.

Kwankwaso also appreciated the efforts of first responders and medical personnel attending to the victims and assured the public that a full report of the incident will be received and appropriate actions taken.