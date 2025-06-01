The US Africom Commander

Femi Fani-Kayode criticising the Africom Commander, General Michael E. Langely, for calling for the removal and elimination of the Head of State of Burkina Faso, Capt. Ibrahim Traore

The name of the man in the picture is General Michael E. Langely. He is an American. He is a General in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He is the Commander of AFRICOM (@USAfricaCommand). He is an enemy of all Pan Africanists and African nationalists. He is an enemy of all people of colour & all true progressives.

He is a tool of the western imperialists that seek to continue to subjugate & enslave Africa, milk us dry, suppress our people and undermine, discredit, eliminate & destroy every progressive leader & force that rises on our continent.

He has called for the removal and elimination of Capt. Ibrahim Traore, the Head of State of Burkina Faso, accusing him of stealing the gold belonging to his people. He has criticised numerous other African leaders and sought to rubbish their efforts.

He is only comfortable with African leaders that work for the CIA or that tremble and bow before the west.

When the history of Africa is written the malodorous name of this mendacious Yankee will be clothed with scorn and opprobrium.

He will be remembered as one of the most shameless and notorious house Negros that ever lived and his name will be synonymous with that of the pitiful and grovelling Norwegian World War 11 Minister of Defence and Nazi collaborator Vidkun Quisling, the self-hating and self-denigrating Aunty Jemimah leader of the British Conservative Party Kemi Badenoch and the servile black American lickspittle and fictional character known as Uncle Tom.

As obnoxious as his earlier interventions on Africa have been the man just keeps spewing rubbish. His latest outing took place on May 27th during a television interview on Kenya’s Citizen TV. With all the arrogance he could muster he said,

“I have talked to a number of Ministers of Defence and Presidents and told them we were assessing. If we are that important to you, you need to communicate that and we will see.”

After getting his nose-bloodied by millions of Africans for attempting to interfere in the internal affairs of a number of African countries and making the most outrageous and asinine claims about their leaders this creature now comes up with this.

Such unadulterated arrogance and pristine insolence coming from the conflicted and confused commander of a western imperialist army turns the stomach!

Can someone tell me who the hell he thinks he is, who invited him to Africa in the first place and who and what he is assessing?

He must really think that all Africans are fools and that we do not know his real mission and purpose. What a nerve! Did we invite you here in the first place? Has your nefarious and sinister presence in any way bettered our lives?

In the case of Nigeria despite all our appeals and attempts at collaboration you and your superiors in Washington have refused to help us in our war against insurgency and terrorism for the last 15 years! Instead you have sought to castrate, weaken, shame and silence us. You have left us to fight Boko Haram, Al Qaeda and ISWAP, three of the most deadly terrorist organisations in the world, all alone. You have refused to give us the intel that we need. You have refused to sell us the arms and equipment that we asked for.

You have refused to either give us access to your satellite intel or share it with us. You have done NOTHING for us in Africa except make empty promises, give us lessons about how to run our nation and live our lives and disparage and undermine our leaders.

Worse of all you have sought to introduce regime change and destabilise many African Governments through the clandestine and nefarious activities of your CIA and its sister agencies.

You have covertly encouraged and empowered the terrorists because their activities suit your purpose and the only way you can justify your unconciable neo-colonialist disposition and imperialist presence is by arming them and telling us that you are here to help us to fight them & to protect your so-called strategic national interests. This is a classic case of what is known as a Hegelian dialectic. You create the problem, you wait for the reaction and then you offer the solution. This is how the Western hegemons have always behaved.

The Englishman David Icke rightly describes your behaviour as the “PROBLEM/REACTION/SOLUTION formula” which successive western governments have used to control and ultimately destroy many nations in the Middle East, Africa and indeed the global south.

The truth is that YOU are the source of ALL our problems. We need you like we need poison! We need you like we need ebola! We need you like we need P. Diddy’s “freak offs”!

We need you like we need aids, Covid and cancer all rolled into one! We need you like we need a garbage dump. We need you like we need rats and cockroaches. Let me be clear. The tide has turned. Africa has come of age! Africa is no longer your football that you can kick up and down the field for pleasure. Africa is no longer your little slave girl who you rape, plunder and pillage at will.

We can and will solve her own problems, fight our own battles, choose our own leaders and forge our own destiny.

My advice to you is to carry your invading force, get the hell out of our continent and NEVER come back! We remember what you did to Patrice Lumumba, Thomas Sankara, Silvano Olympio, Kwame Nkrumah, Muammar Ghadaffi, Gamal Nasser, Laurant Gbagbo, Murtala Muhammed, Jerry Rawlings, Ahmed Ben Bella, Robert Mugabe, Nelson Mandela and so many other great and powerful men and visionary leaders of our great and beautiful continent.

We remember how you undermined ECOMOG and brought it to its knees. We remember how you destroyed North Africa and the Sahel, how you shattered East Africa and established Al Shabab and how you destabilised southern Africa and supported the Boers.

You and those that sent you to our shores are cruel, cold-hearted and insincere and you have nothing to offer but death, misery and destruction. In the name of God leave and allow us to become that which God has ordained us to be.

Chief Fani-Kayode is the Sadaukin Shinkafi, the Wakilin Doka Potiskum, a lawyer, a former Minister of Culture and Tourism of Nigeria and a former Minister of Aviation of Nigeria