Supreme Court, NJC, Federal High Court Workers Pull Out of JUSUN Strike

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Workers of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the Federal High Court (FHC) have pulled out of the industrial action called by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

Unions of the three bodies took the decision to withdraw from the strike scheduled for January 2, following what they described as the intervention of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO), JUSUN NJC Chapter, Mr. Joel Ebiloma, in a statement on Saturday hinted that a two -week grace was granted the authorities concerned to enable them put their house in order to meet their demands.

“Having had several deliberations with the various stakeholders, NJC JUSUN is working round the clock to resolve all pending issues. In the aforesaid meetings that were held in the last 24 to 48 hours, it was resolved that we give the Minister of Labour and other critical stakeholders two weeks, to solve the pending problems with the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

“In the light of the above, we wish to state clearly that the NJC JUSUN hereby direct all staff to come to the office on Monday. This is to allow the relevant stakeholders engage the necessary authorities to ensure that the Accountant General of the Federation releases the Statutory Allocations to the Judiciary based on the 2025 Appropriation in which the arrears Wage Award, minimum wage and the 25%/35% salary increase have been captured,” Ebiloma said.

While saluting the patience, courage and understanding of all members in the struggle, he expressed the belief that with the concerted effort and zeal shown by the Secretary of the NJC, Ahmed Gambo Saleh, “the required funds will be released within the stated time frame and all of us shall have a cause to smile following our collective victory”.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting, said that workers came to the conclusion of not joining the industrial action, after assessment the issues, as well as efforts of the CJN to meet their demands.

The communiqué confirmed that the CJN had already visited the Presidency and tabled their demands in order to get them resolved fully.

The communiqué signed by 12 principal officers of the Supreme Court Chapter of JUSUN led by the Chairman, Comrade Danladi Nda, said that joining the June 2 strike will amount to misplacement of priority and neglect and will result in an exercise in futility.

“With CJN’s commendable efforts, we owe her our unwavering support in order to get the expected allowances and others paid.

“Lower sister courts’ position on the planned nationwide strike cannot be managed by us in the Supreme Court, as it will put the CJN’s efforts in vain, jeopardy and swept under the carpet.

“We pray that our colleagues be calm and allow the efforts of the CJN to achieve meaningful results,” the communiqué read in part.

It also hinted that the Supreme Court chapter of JUSUN has commenced discussing with all the federal chapters to see reason and drop the planned nationwide industrial action for now.

“We urge those insisting to participate in the strike action to be patient and calm and go along with the CJN to achieve the deserved result,” the communiqué added.

According to some credible sources, the CJN had obtained concrete assurances from the various Federal Government agencies she discussed the issue with and that everything would be resolved soon, which makes the call for strike unnecessary for now.

For the Federal High Court, the decision to withdraw from the strike was based on a directive from the national body.

A Notice of Withdrawal of the strike read: “We have been directed to withdraw our earlier notice of strike dated May 30 which was inadvertently issued before the official communication from the National Headquarters.

“We hereby withdraw same while awaiting the strike notice from the National Congress office.

“The withdrawal notice dated May 31 was signed the Chairman, JUSUN, FHC, Mr Samuel Ikpatt.”