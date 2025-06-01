Put Your Mind at Rest, My Political Future Already Settled by God, Oyebanji Tells APC Members

GbengaSodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. BiodunOyebanji, has charged members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state to remain calm and have confidence in God, stressing that his political future has already been divinely settled by God, who sent him and that there is no cause for worry.

Governor Oyebanji gave the charge at the weekend during the May edition of the monthly Evening of Praise and Worship programme held at the Lady Jibowu Hall, Government House, Ado Ekiti.

The governor spoke against the background of the official announcement of the date for the 2026 governorship election in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), earlier on Friday, stressing that God is in full control.

Describing himself as “God’s project” and someone “on a divine mission”, Governor Oyebanji affirmed that he has never been anxious about his future because of his unwavering trust in God, expressing confidence that the 2026 governorship election is part of the divine plan that has already been settled by God.

While emphasising that the APC government has laid a solid foundation for progress in the state and that he has served the people with utmost sincerity in the last two and a half years, dedicating himself to transforming the state through impactful policies and programmes, the Governor expressed confidence that the Almighty God and the people of Ekiti State will reward the party’s achievements at the poll.

Reflecting on his administration’s achievements, Oyebanji who highlighted key milestones in infrastructure, education, healthcare, human capital development, and economic development, which have positively impacted the lives of the people, affirmed that these accomplishments are a testament to his unwavering dedication to the state’s progress and a clear indication that the journey of transformation will only advance to greater heights.

The governor, who disclosed that some party members have started sending messages to him following the release of the table for the governorship election, the governor said “The reason I sang that song is because this is the day the Lord has made and we are glad and rejoicing in it. I have received more than 200 messages today on INEC notification, we know that this day will come, so, you should be excited. As for me, I am not worried, I am excited, I have nothing to fear because we serve a living God.”

“Let me encourage all APC members who are here because the first stage is the primary election, and the second stage is the general election. To all APC members that are here, put your mind at rest, the battle is of the Lord, and he has given us victory because doubt itself is a sin, so I will never doubt the ability of God to get things done for me.

“I am God’s project, I am on assignment, and the Lord that has sent me on assignment is more than able. So let us put our minds at rest. God has done it,” the governor asserted.

Present at the event were top government officials, including the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) MonisadeAfuye, Speaker, of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon AdeoyeAribasoye, Secretary to the State Government, Prof. AbibatAdubiaro, Head of Service, Mrs. FolakemiOlomojobi, Chief of Staff, Mr. NiyiAdebayo, members of the House of Assembly, members of the state Executive Council, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ekiti State chapter, Rev Emmanuel Aribasoye, among others.