Police Confirm Killing of Three Persons in Renewed Herdsmen Attack in Benue 

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the death of three persons following a deadly attack on TseOrjime in Mbalagh Council Ward, Makurdi Local Government Area (LGA) in Benue State.

According to a statement issued by the Benue Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, the incident occurred at about 6p.m. on Thursday, May 29, 2025, when armed assailants invaded the community.

She said security operatives in the area responded promptly and pursued the attackers into the surrounding bushes.

“Tensions escalated further as irate youths attempted to set ablaze the residence of Hon. Alfred Berger, the lawmaker representing the constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly.

“Police officers intervened swiftly, successfully preventing the house from being destroyed.

“At the end of the operation, three corpses were recovered and taken to General Hospital, North Bank,” Anene said.

She added that investigation was ongoing to unravel the motive behind the attack and apprehend the perpetrators.

The herdsmen attacked Agan and Abagena communities in Makurdi Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

The attack sparked widespread panic and displacement among residents.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that the armed assailants stormed the area in large numbers, opened fire indiscriminately, and set several homes ablaze.

“They came in suddenly and started shooting everywhere. People were running with their children. Some houses were already on fire before security arrived,” one resident recounted.