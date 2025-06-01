Oba AkanniOgungbayi: A Majestic Glide from Classroom to Palace

While he was an undergraduate at Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, his classmates and friends, who knew he was blue-blooded, fondly teased him by calling him “Obalola” (literally meaning “King-in-waiting”).

However, the youthful AkanniOgungbayi, in his customary humility, was said to always respond to such complimentary remarks with a wry smile. He was obviously not in a hurry to embrace what fate had thrust upon him, given his privileged background.

Upon graduation, he pursued his passion: teaching. He had found the allure of the classroom irresistible and was more interested in moulding young minds, whom he regarded as today’s treasure and tomorrow’s gold. So, he poured his heart into nurturing them intellectually, while also instilling in them the need for rectitude. He did this with great relish, earning the admiration of his students, colleagues, parents, and even his employer.

After several years of dedicated service in various classrooms, his services were transferred to the Lagos State Ministry of Education. However, little did he know that fate was leading him by the hand to a more exalted and coveted position.

In 2001, he was conferred as the Baale of Owode-Ota by Alayeluwa Oba Samuel Ojugbele. To those who had been particularly interested in his inspiring journey, it did not come as a surprise. Though he was still in active service, he considered it a clarion call to serve his people; hence, he accepted it wholeheartedly.

Quite impressively, he shocked everyone with his deliverables in such a short time, as he literally transformed the town with several developmental initiatives, thereby positioning it more conspicuously on the State’s map.

It was evident that his people, in appreciation of his clear vision for the community, had resolved to entrust their fate into his hands. They loved him so much that they wanted to honour him with a more befitting position, which would ultimately grant him more power to change the narrative about the ancient community. It was a collective desire, and the drumbeat of it resonated beyond the length and breadth of the community.

Interestingly, the much-awaited elevation came almost immediately after he retired as an Assistant Director in the state’s Ministry of Education in 2010, after serving meritoriously for 24 years.

It was like a prophecy foretold when he became the first traditional ruler of the town in 2010. His elevation had been roundly described as the dawn of a new era in the annals of the community.

Since he ascended the throne 15 years ago, he has brought unprecedented development to the hitherto serene community. To give life to his vision, he first created seven Community Development Associations (CDAs), which have now grown to 64.

The royal father is also being talked about in glowing terms for helping in extending electricity facilities to many of the communities that had been in total darkness for long.

Today, access to healthcare services has never been closer to Owode-Ota, as he single-handedly laid the foundation for the only Government Hospital and Maternity in Owode, which has now been completed by the government.