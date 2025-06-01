Nigeria Governor’s Forum, Saraki, Grieve over Deaths of Kano Athletes

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) yesterday expressed

condolences to the families of the Kano State athletes, the state government, and the sports community in Kano State and Nigeria over the sudden death of the athletes.

The affected deceased were returning from Ogun State where they participated in the just concluded National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

A statement issued in Ilorin by the chairman of the NGF and governor of Kwara State, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq also expresses deep sorrow over the tragic loss of several Kano athletes in an auto crash on Saturday.

The statement said, “The accident occurred as the state contingents were returning from the recently concluded National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the athletes, the state government, and the sports community in Kano State and Nigeria.

“We ask Allaah to repose the souls of the athletes and give succour to their families at this difficult moment”.

Also, a former Senate and former governor of Kwara State, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has described the death of Kano athletes as a national loss.

A statement issued by the Local Press Officer to Dr. Saraki, Mallam Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir in Ilorin on Saturday sympathised with the government of Kano State, the Kano community and the people of the country over the incident.

He therefore prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the families of the deceased the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.