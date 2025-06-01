  • Sunday, 1st June, 2025

NECO Disowns Fake Facebook Account

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has disclaimed a fake Facebook account opened in the name of its Registrar/Chief Executive, Professor Dantani Wushishi.

The council emphasised that the questionable Facebook account was opened with the aim of defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

NECO’s Acting Director, Information and Public Relations, Mr Azeez Sani, disowned the account in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

The statements read in part: “The Council wishes to draw the attention of the public to the existence of this fake Facebook account in order to avoid being swindled by the fraudsters.”

Meanwhile, Sani said security agents had been informed to take appropriate action against the perpetrators of the fraudulent act.

