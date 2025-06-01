NCDMB Builds Career Capacity Among Youths in Niger Delta

Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has charged participants at its just concluded five days training on subsea and FPSO to effectively utilize the knowledge gained to add value in the oil and gas sector.

Presenting certificates to the participants at the end of the exercise in Warri south local government area, Delta state, today a staff of the NCDMB, Engr Weyinmi Ebiyon, commended them for going through the training .

He said fifty participants drawn from across the Niger Delta took part in the professional programme , adding that they were given monetary assistance and computer notebook tabs at the end of the exercise.

Congratulating the participants Engr Weyinmi said NCDMB engaged Solution Finders OJTEQ consultants limited to train the participants.

“It was a five-day professional programme for engineers and scientists. The training was on subsea operations below the sea level and IFPSO. It was a workshop on career development ” , he said.

Some of the participants who spoke to the Vanguard thanked NCDMB for the opportunity. Mr Kenneth Odeworitse Uromietaghan said the training deepened his knowledge on floating production storage and uploading vessels in the oil and gas sector.

“We learnt generally about floating production storage and uploading vessels in the offshore where production of crude oil takes place and separation of the oil,” he said.

Mr Oribioye Shedrack also expressed similar views . “I have not worked in the FPSO. Now I have good knowledge of how it works in the high sea . Now I know more about it and the different FPSO. It’s a great knowledge I have gained. Thanks NCDMB for bringing this training to Niger Delta,” he said.

A bag making training funded by NCDMB for another set of trainees from across the region was also ongoing in another hall at the same multi purpose youth training centre in Warri.

Engineer Weyinmi who led journalists to see the training said it would run for two months , adding that the twenty participants had done one month already.

The trainees were seen working on cardboards with sewing machines meant for making bags when journalists visited the hall.