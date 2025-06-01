KSJI Embarks on Multi-Million-Naira Church Building Project

Ejiofor Alike

The members of the Knights of St John International (KSJI) in commandery 920 & LAUX 796 Catholic Institute of West Africa (CIWA) have unveiled plans to build multi-million-naira Temple building in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In a statement issued at the weekend by the Worthy President, Sir. BubuBusa Etta; and Chairman of Groundbreaking Committee, Sir OhiaChibueze Michael, KSJI stated that in line with its motto: “For God and our country,” it “always looks out for opportunities to serve God through our neighbours.”

KSJI disclosed that its members “engage in projects that will benefit the church and the society at large.”

“Seeing the need for additional halls for meetings and events in the chaplaincy to benefit individuals and societies in the church, we the members of knights of St John International in commandery 920 & LAUX 796 CIWA chaplaincy have undertaken to build a two-storey, estimated at N200,000,000 in a strategic location within the perimeter of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Chaplaincy Catholic Institute of West Africa (CIWA).”

According to the statement, the groundbreaking and fundraising for this project will come up on Saturday, May 7, 2025, at CIWA Chaplaincy (Mass), while reception takes place at the Synod Hall.

“This temple when completed will be central to KSJI activities as it will further symbolise the manifestation of God’s presence in our lives; a place for worship and sacrifice for connection with God; and a place to foster community spirit and unity amongst brothers, sisters, cadets and juniors within and outside our commandery. The building is designed with a chapel, offices, halls, recreation and provision for indoor games.

The statement noted that the Temple Groundbreaking event is themed, “Building for God like King Solomon – 1 Kings 5:5” adding that “we are confident that God will lavish in our lives the blessings of King Solomon.”

“As a Catholic organisation that has fraternity as one of her four-point agenda, the recreation hall on the ground floor of the building was consciously provided for indoor games. This will help foster a good spirit of brotherly love and family apostolate through games. This recreation hall will be an avenue for relaxation for knights, ladies, cadets, juniors and all members of the chaplaincy.

“The first and last floors are designed to accommodate halls, offices and a chapel. While the halls serve as meeting venues for knights and their ladies, it will be available for chaplaincy events and other social gatherings for chaplaincy members and society at large. “The chapel on its own will be for us a place of encounter with God. Since we hold spirituality so highly as one of our four-point agenda in the knights of St John International, chapel becomes indispensable to our knightly lives,” the statement concluded.