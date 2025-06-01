Katsina Demands WAEC English Exam Cancellation

The Katsina State Government yesterday called for the cancellation of the English language examination recently conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

The call followed an incident that led to the commencement of the examination several hours behind the scheduled time nationwide last Wednesday.

The position of the state was announced in Katsina by the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, HajiyaZainab Musa-Musawa, during a visit to the WAEC office in Katsina.

The position was based on a petition signed by HajiyaUmmukhair Ahmed, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry.

WAEC had blamed the situation on heightened efforts to curb examination malpractice, particularly the leakage of question papers.

“Students had to write the examination at night without light until torch lights, handset lights, and security lights were provided,” she said.

Musa-Musawa also called on schools, parents, and communities to exercise patience and wait for the outcome of the petition.