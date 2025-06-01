  • Sunday, 1st June, 2025

Katsina Demands WAEC English Exam Cancellation

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

The Katsina State Government yesterday called for the cancellation of the English language examination recently conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

The call followed an incident that led to the commencement of the examination several hours behind the scheduled time nationwide last Wednesday.

The position of the state was announced in Katsina by the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, HajiyaZainab Musa-Musawa, during a visit to the WAEC office in Katsina.

The position was based on a petition signed by HajiyaUmmukhair Ahmed, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry.

WAEC had blamed the situation on heightened efforts to curb examination malpractice, particularly the leakage of question papers.

 “Students had to write the examination at night without light until torch lights, handset lights, and security lights were provided,” she said.

Musa-Musawa also called on schools, parents, and communities to exercise patience and wait for the outcome of the petition.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.