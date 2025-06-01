Imo Govt Shuts Schools as Diphtheria Kills Six

Tony Icheku in Owerri

Following the outbreak of diphtheria which has reportedly killed six school children, the Imo State Government has ordered the immediate shut down of all schools in Mbutu Communities of Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of the state till further notice.



Earlier, the Executive Chairman of Aboh Mbaise LGA, Mr. Iheukwumere Henry Alaribe, in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Dike Godspower, stated that the outbreak of the disease within seven days claimed the lives of six children whose ages range from one to six years.



As a precautionary measure, he ordered the temporary closure of all nursery, primary, and secondary schools in Mbutu for seven days.

He said that the measure is aimed at preventing the spread of the disease and ensuring the safety of the children.



Alaribe further stated that the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Department of Disease Prevention and Control in the Imo State Ministry of Health, along with health staff from Aboh Mbaise, are actively working to investigate and stop the spread of this disease.



He directed parents who have not yet vaccinated their children to do so without delay, adding that vaccinations are essential for preventing the spread of diseases and protecting children’s health.



As a follow up measure, the State Commissioner for Primary and Secondary School Education, Professor B.T.O. Ikegwuoha, in a directive to secondary schools principals; heads of primary schools; Parents and guardians of primary and secondary pupils and students (public and private schools) and all stakeholders besides the order to immediately close schools in the area till further notice, urged them to take immediate action to ensure the health and safety of their children and wards.



According the statement, “The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Aboh Mbaise Department of Health hereby direct that all stakeholders, including teachers, pupils, students, parents, guardians, and community leaders, to work together with healthcare professionals in their communities and LGAs, to prevent the spread of diphtheria. Let us prioritise the health and well-being of our children.”

The statement which warned that the disease could possibly have spread to other parts of Imo State warned parents to immediately seek medical attention if any of the following symptoms including sore throat, fever, swollen glands, membrane covering the tonsils and difficulty in breathing are noticed in their children.