Gov Eno: Some Youth Leaders Planning to Incite Violence in Akwa Ibom

Governor Umo Eno has raised the alarm that some leaders of youth groups in Akwa Ibom State were planning with external collaborators to incite mayhem in the state over perceived denial of benefits for 2023 electoral support for the governor.



Eno at Friday’s flag-off of a project to build homes for Akwa Ibom State judges bemoaned a culture of extreme sense of entitlement over government’s treasury in the state, affirming that he owes no support group any special benefit and would deal decisively with anyone caught stirring violence.



“I’m speaking to our young people. We’re providing jobs and aware that some of these youth leaders are planning to bring in mercenaries from outside the state.

“We know what you’re doing and we are up to the task. This state under my watch will continue to be peaceful and we’ll confront anyone or group of persons that will attempt to detail the peace God had brought here.



“Let us stop this issue of entitlement. There’s so much around us. You feel entitled to everything. It must be me. They didn’t recognise me.



“It’s only in Akwa Ibom that people feel so entitled. And they look to the gates of Government House as if a bullion van is going to come out and start sharing money.



“And when you finish, the same people are the ones to petition you to the EFCC, that you took government money. It’s not me. I will defend any decision I’ve taken.”