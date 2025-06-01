  • Sunday, 1st June, 2025

Friends, Associates Mourn Polo ‘Professor,’ Baba Dawule

Baba Dawule, until his death weeks ago, was to the Polo game what Maradonaand  Pele were to football. The man ate, drank and lived for the game until he breathed his last.

During his time as a Polo player, he was one of the most-watched polo players for his great display of natural talent. He was described as the greatest Polo player that our country had ever known, with his  magical and electrifying display on the field.

Known and addressed as Polo Professor, Dawule was not only a legendary pillar of Nigerian Polo, but a towering personality and a source of inspiration, mentorship, and pride for the entire Polo community in Nigeria and beyond.

It was, therefore, shocking when the news of his sudden death was announced. Since then his friends, colleagues as well as business associates have continued to mourn him, in newspapers as well as on social media, showering him with tributes.

Indeed, Dawule has left a vacuum that would be difficult to fill. His contributions to the game have left an indelible mark on the history of Polo in Nigeria, leaving behind a legacy that is impactful and can never be erased.

The Katsina-born started his professional polo career in 1982.  The game, known to the riches, nobles as well as aristocrats, took him far and wide as he played for top polo clubs in Nigeria and  abroad, during which he rubbed shoulders with top and professional polo players from Argentina and Malaysia among several other countries.

Society Watch gathered from a source that he once received accolades from King Charles of England, for his mesmerizing showcase of talent.

