Dauda Lawal Rewrites Zamfara’s Story

Upon taking the oath of office in 2023, Governor DaudaLawal of Zamfara State outlined an ambitious agenda that was focused on developing the state’s infrastructure, economy, and public services. His goals included breaking down existing stereotypes and reshaping the narrative surrounding Zamfara. Faced with formidable obstacles, which include insecurity and economic decline, he displayed an unwavering determination and a battle-ready spirit by embarking on an extensive campaign to revitalize the state’s fortunes.

Beyond these, Governor Lawalrecognised the fact that the educational sector had been severely impacted by the non-payment of WAEC and NECO fees for over five years, a situation that had hindered countless students from progressing in their studies. He acted decisively to clear the backlog of unpaid fees, ensuring that students could take their examinations and pursue further educational opportunities.

Understanding that security is the cornerstone of any economic development, he took bold steps to combat rampant banditry and insecurity, both major obstacles to investment.

He inaugurated the Zamfara Security Trust Fund, headed by former Inspector General of Police, M.D. Abubakar. This initiative aims to eradicate insecurity by identifying and removing elements within the state that exacerbate the insecurity problem. Lawal issued a stern warning to traditional leaders including emirs and district heads, urging them to take a stand against banditry or face severe repercussions for failing to uphold public safety.

Thanks to these efforts, Zamfara has seen a substantial reduction in insecurity, facilitated by collaboration with the federal government. As a result, the state is beginning to experience a notable resurgence in economic activities. In just two years in office, his administration has empowered farmers with access to improved seeds, fertilizers, and modern farming equipment, contributing to agricultural productivity.

As Governor Lawal celebrates his second anniversary in office, he continues to emphasize a vision of progress and development. His accomplishments include commissioning newly remodelled health centres and public schools equipped with modern learning resources, distributing operational vehicles to security forces, and initiating conditional cash transfers through debit cards for 400,000 households.

Additionally, he has partnered with Oracle London to enhance digital skills development in the state, paving the way for a more informed and capable workforce. Governor Lawal remains focused on ensuring that the people of Zamfara experience a bright and prosperous future, positioning them to stand tall alongside other states in Nigeria.