Bill Gates Foundation, NGOs Worry over  Infants’ Killer Diseases in AkwaIbom, Jigawa

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Bill Gates Foundation (BGF), Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), and key stakeholders in the health sector have expressed worry over the rising cases of infant mortality, especially in AkwaIbom and Jigawa states.

In a meeting held in Uyo, the AkwàIbom State capital, stakeholders said urgent intervention measures were needed to curb the menace.

This was the thrust of a consensus and baseline assessment meeting by the health sector stakeholders, including the Rotary International Foundation (RIF), under its pet project -the Rotary Healthy Communities Challenge (RHCC).

The meeting was aimed at strengthening healthcare access for children under five, who, they noted, were facing the danger of death by killer ailments – pneumonia, malaria, and diarrhea.

Speaking at the event, ChineduEqwuonwu, Team Lead of the PATH/ RHCC Project, explained that the programme, already implemented in several African countries, aligns with Nigeria’s Community Health Influencers, Promoters, and Services (CHIPS) initiative under the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA).

“We are not setting up anything new; we are supporting AkwaIbom State to expand access to primary healthcare, especially for underserved children in rural communities,” he said.

According to him, the project, already active in six local government areas in the state, trains community-nominated health workers to diagnose and treat childhood illnesses, thereby reducing the long-distance visits to hospitals.

“If a child shows danger signs, these workers facilitate referrals to primary or secondary facilities.”

AdeyemiOladokun, Country Representative for RHCC, urged deeper collaboration and commended the state government for prioritising child health.

“Rotary is committed to advocacy and strategic planning to ensure this project succeeds. We want fewer children under five dying from preventable diseases,” he stated.

In his remarks, Dr. Martin Akpan, Chairman of the AkwaIbom State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (AISPHDA), lauded the administration of Governor UmoEno’s commitment to healthcare development, citing the recent commissioning of an ultra-modern health centre in IkotEkwereUbium, in NsitUbium LGA and the state’s oxygen plant as milestones.

“With the governor’s passion, AkwaIbom is leading in primary healthcare,” he noted and thanked Rotary International for choosing the state for the intervention.

The project is expected to significantly reduce child mortality by bridging gaps in healthcare access across rural communities.