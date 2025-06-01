Air Peace Airlifts over 5,000 Pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, Completes First Phase of 2025 Hajj Operations

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace, has successfully concluded the first phase of its 2025 Hajj operations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, airlifting over 5,000 pilgrims, thus reinforcing its position as a key player in Nigeria’s religious pilgrimage logistics.



According to the airline, the Phase 1 airlift was concluded on May 24, 2025, with a total of 16 flights conducted and over 5,000 pilgrims airlifted.

The operations began on May 9, 2025, with the airline operating the National Inaugural Hajj Flight from Owerri Airport, Imo State—an event graced by Vice President Kashim Shettima.



Air Peace operated Hajj flights for 15 Nigerian states and the Armed Forces, using strategically located airports to ensure smooth operations and accessibility for pilgrims.



A breakdown of states and their respective departure airports are: Kogi and Benue – Abuja Airport; Borno – Maiduguri Airport; Taraba – Yola Airport; Ekiti and Ondo – Ilorin Airport, Edo and Nigerian Armed Forces – Lagos Airport, Imo – Owerri Airport, Abia, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu and Rivers – Port Harcourt Airport.



Speaking on the completion of Phase One, Air Peace’s Director of Flight Operations, Captain Augustin Kamano, expressed satisfaction with the seamless coordination and thanked all stakeholders for their cooperation.



“This first phase was a demonstration of our operational strength and dedication to national service. We are proud of our team’s performance and grateful for the support from all relevant authorities.”



Captain Kamano added that Phase Two of the 2025 Hajj airlift is scheduled to commence on June 13, 2025, and conclude by July 2, 2025, “by the grace of God.”

Also commenting, Air Peace’s Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide, extended deep appreciation to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), aviation and security agencies, and especially the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support.

“We remain committed to excellence and national service. Our successful Hajj operations are a result of collaboration, professionalism, and the confidence placed in us by the Nigerian government and people,” she stated.

The airline said as preparations for phase two commence, it remains resolute in upholding safety, efficiency, and comfort for all pilgrims on this sacred journey.

“The airline’s steady rise since its debut in 2014 has been defined by groundbreaking achievements—operating the largest fleet in Nigeria, launching multiple regional and intercontinental routes including Jeddah, Johannesburg, and London, and consistently championing national interests. Its active participation in the Hajj airlift since 2019 further highlights its role as a dependable partner in both national and spiritual endeavours,” Olajide said.