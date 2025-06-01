  • Sunday, 1st June, 2025

African Knockout Championship Returns with Epic Showdown in Lagos

Featured

The African Knockout (AKO) Championship is gearing up for an unforgettable experience with AKO9,  to take place on  June 13, 2025, at The Pistis Conference Centre, Lekki, Lagos, starting at 6 PM. As Africa’s biggest MMA championship, AKO9 promises world-class production, electrifying action, and a fight experience like no other.

AKO is not just the biggest. It is the beating heart of African MMA. The only pan-African championship that brings together the continent’s finest fighters under one roof, delivering events of unmatched class and intensity. With every knockout and every victory, AKO invests deeply in the future of sports across Africa, driving growth, consistency, and lasting impact. Nigeria is rising rapidly on the African MMA stage, claiming its rightful place as a dominant powerhouse. AKO leads the charge, shaping the sport’s present and future with relentless passion and unparalleled prestige.

This highly anticipated event will bring together 18 fighters from across Africa, including Nigeria, Angola, Benin, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Kenya, Ghana and Egypt, each determined to stake their claim in the highly competitive AKO Cage. With a high-energy atmosphere, top-tier matchups, and immersive entertainment, AKO9 is more than just a fight night—it’s a spectacle you can’t afford to miss.

