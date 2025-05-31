UK Minister for Africa Visits Nigeria to Deepen Partnership

The United Kingdom’s Minister for Africa, Lord Collins, has concluded a three-day visit to Nigeria, aimed at reinforcing the UK-Nigeria Strategic Partnership.

He reaffirmed the UK Government’s strong commitment to deepening trade and investment ties between the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

The high-level talks focused on mutual economic growth and prosperity, and other shared priorities on security and migration.

During his visit, Collins who hails from Highbury, met with senior Nigerian government officials, business leaders, civil society representatives and United Nations agencies. These engagements underlined the UK’s long-term drive to support Nigeria’s prosperity and stability while deepening bilateral cooperation for transformative growth across our shared priorities.

A key highlight of the visit was Collin’s bilateral meeting with Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, in which both parties reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to strengthening economic ties and promoting regional security. The minister was joined by the UK’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria, Florence Eshalomi MP.

Collins also met with Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, and discussions focused on opportunities to strengthen engagement between UK’s parliament and Nigeria’s National Assembly and the importance of furthering women’s participation in politics.

Speaking on his visit, said “Nigeria and the UK share a rich, ambitious relationship: one that is deeply rooted in respect. Our Strategic Partnership is at the forefront of this, and my visit has focused on how our countries can continue deepening our cooperation on key issues such as trade and investment to drive economic growth and deliver prosperity for us all.”

The minister held discussions with United Nations representatives on the ongoing reform of the UN system, its implications for Nigeria and how the reform can effectively support those most in need, particularly in North-east Nigeria, whilst also contributing to global humanitarian efforts.

Collins also met with civil society leaders to discuss electoral integrity and governance reforms, reinforcing the UK’s commitment to democratic values and community empowerment. He later visited Nigeria’s Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell: a key security initiative supported by UK expertise through the National Crime Agency and the Integrated Security Fund, which plays a vital role in enhancing local safety and combating serious crime.

Also commenting on the visit, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery, said: “Driving growth is central to the UK’s foreign and development policy. Lord Collins’ visit to Nigeria underscores the UK’s unwavering commitment to deepening our shared prosperity through expanded trade and investment. We are proud to stand alongside Nigeria as it forges a resilient and dynamic economy.”

This visit underscores the UK’s enduring partnership with Nigeria – built on mutual respect, shared goals, and a vision for a prosperous future for both nations.