Tinubu Felicitates Ex-Enugu Gov, Chimaroke Nnamani, At 65

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Ogbonnia Nnamani, as he celebrates his 65th birthday.

The President, in a release issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commended Senator Nnamani’s enduring contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey, particularly his remarkable service as Governor of Enugu State from 1999 to 2007 and his membership of the Southern Governors Forum.

President Tinubu noted that the reforms Nnamani championed in healthcare, education, and infrastructure left a lasting legacy on the state and significantly improved its people’s lives.

The President acknowledged Senator Nnamani’s unwavering commitment to national unity, dialogue, and development, as well as his intellectual depth and medical expertise, which have continued to enrich Nigeria’s policy evolution.

“As you mark this milestone, I wish you good health, renewed strength, and more years of fruitful service to the nation,” President further stated.